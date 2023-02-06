Dietmar Hamann demands Jurgen Klopp 'apologises' for refusing to answer a journalist's question

Dietmar Hamann has attempted to re-ignite his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp by telling the unhappy Liverpool boss to 'apologise' for his recent press conference antics.

Klopp cut an aggravated figure following Liverpool's recent 3-0 hammering by relegation-threatened Wolves at the weekend that saw the Reds drop to 10th in the Premier League standings.

The 55-year-old refused to answer The Athletic's James Pearce question in the post-match press conference at Molineux.

Hamann has endure previous conflicts with Klopp in the past and has now raised issues with his fellow countryman's behaviour in his role as Liverpool chief.

Hamann told talkSPORT : 'I found it very strange and petty and what he has to realise is that James Pearce and his family get bombarded with abusive messages since that incident because Klopp didn't answer a question.

'It was a perfectly good question to ask him and I think the least James deserves is an apology. Liverpool is a club that is based on respect and I think someone has to tell [Klopp] 'This is Liverpool Football Club and you can't do this.

'We have campaigns against bullying and you can't have the Liverpool manager behave the way he did.

'I feel nobody at the club has the bottle to tell him, which I think they should. The way things are going at the moment, these things don't help him and they certainly don't help the club, which is above everything else.

'You can't have a situation where the manager disrespects a very well respected journalist like he did to James Pearce.'

Klopp is obviously unhappy with his team's disastrous run of results in both the Premier League and cup competitions.

Having challenged on all fronts last season, lifting the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Liverpool now find themselves midtable of the English top-flight and 11 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Controversy began when Pearce asked the Champions League and Premier League winning coach how he prepares his players for games.

Responding to Pearce's question, Klopp said: 'It's very difficult to talk to you if I'm 100 percent honest. I would prefer not to do that.'

'You know why, for all the things you wrote. So If somebody else wanted to ask that question then I'll answer it.'