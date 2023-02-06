Tomorrow's birthdays
Comedian Robert Smigel (SMY’-guhl) (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 63. Actor James Spader is 63. Country singer Garth Brooks is 61. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 61. Comedian Chris Rock is 58. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 56. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 51. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 48. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 45. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 45. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 38. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 38.
