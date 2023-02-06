ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow's birthdays

By By The Associated Press
Comedian Robert Smigel (SMY’-guhl) (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 63. Actor James Spader is 63. Country singer Garth Brooks is 61. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 61. Comedian Chris Rock is 58. Actor Jason Gedrick (“Windfall,” ″Boomtown”) is 56. Actor Essence Atkins (“Half and Half,” ″Smart Guy”) is 51. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 48. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 45. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 45. Actor Tina Majorino (“Napoleon Dynamite,” ″Veronica Mars”) is 38. Actor Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) is 38.

Today in Entertainment History: Bowie debuted as Stardust

On Feb. 11, 1963, The Beatles recorded all the tracks for their first album to be released in the U.K., “Please Please Me.” John Lennon had a bad cold and belted out “Twist and Shout” in one take. In 1964, The Beatles performed their first American concert, at the Coliseum in Washington. In the following days, the band performed in New York and in Florida, but the concerts were not considered part of an official tour. ...
Today in Entertainment History: King released "Tapestry"

On Feb. 10, 1942, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra received a gold record for their recording of “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” which had sold more than one million copies. It was the first gold record ever presented to an artist. Twelve years later, on this date in 1954, “The Glenn Miller Story,” starring Jimmy Stewart, premiered in New York. In 1949, Arthur Miller’s play “Death of a Salesman” opened on Broadway, with Lee J. Cobb in the role of Willy Loman. ...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

