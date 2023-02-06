PM Prep-Segue

AMC THEATERS WILL CHARGE MORE FOR BETTER SEATS

NEW YORK (AP) – Getting good seats at the movie theater will now be a matter of pricing and not so much about getting there early. AMC Theaters, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is now doing what it calls “Sightline” pricing. Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while ones in the front row will cost less. Getting cheaper seats will require membership in AMC Stubs, its subscription service. The new pricing is already in place in some theaters. It will be rolled out to all AMC theaters for showings after 4 p.m. by the end of this year.

RAP TRIBUTE AT GRAMMYS WAS SUPPOSED TO INCLUDE WILL SMITH

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Grammy moment that didn't happen: Will Smith was supposed to be part of the tribute to 50 years of hip-hop. Questlove tells Variety that Smith was his “shot in the dark” invitee. He says Smith could not do it because he started filming “Bad Boys 4” last week. DJ Jazzy Jeff was part of the tribute.

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL TIME IS SOLD OUT

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox says all the commercial time for Sunday’s Super Bowl has been sold. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, says 90 percent of the ad time was sold by the end of the summer. He says most ad time sold for between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second spot. While last year had tons of cryptocurrency commercials, Evans says this year, “there’s zero representation in that category.” He says crypto advertisers were interested until FTX filed for bankruptcy and its founder was charged with defrauding investors. Sunday’s Super Bowl will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

JULIE ANDREWS COLLABORATES WITH DAUGHTER ON NEW BOOK

NEW YORK (AP) – Julie Andrews and her daughter have written a new picture book that was inspired by a pandemic concert in Spain. Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton will publish “The Enchanted Symphony” on Sept. 12. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, Andrews and Hamilton heard about a string quartet in Barcelona that played in front of thousands of plants. Their story is set in a village that is hit with a mysterious fog, and a boy whose simple melody makes it better. Andrews and Hamilton have worked on other books, including “The Very Fairy Princess” series and “The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi.”

NATHAN CHASING HORSE HAS BAIL HEARING WEDNESDAY

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) – A bail hearing for “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse has been postponed from today to Wednesday so he can change lawyers. He appeared in court briefly on Thursday with public defenders after his arrest last Tuesday in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Chasing Horse is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult for two decades. Alleged victims, police detectives and federal agents are expected to offer testimony at his bail hearing.

CHARLES KIMBROUGH KNEW HE'D BE KNOWN AS “JIM DIAL”

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Murphy Brown” actor Charles Kimbrough had a hard time telling where he ended and Jim Dial began. Kimbrough said in a 1996 interview he felt that Jim had been grafted onto his body. He says the downside is that as an actor, he loved to build a character. He acknowledged the upside is that people always recognized him for that. Kimbrough died Jan. 11 at the age of 86, according to his son.