JB/Ridgway Boys PPD Monday; Game is One of Three Involving Boys/Girls Elkers Teams Moved to St. Marys HS

Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Moniteau Girls’ Basketball
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley heads to Moniteau for a KSAC Large School division girls’ basketball matchup. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn are on the call from Moniteau High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL...
Karns City Boys Forge Tie in KSAC Large School Division; Henry has 26 points, 20 Rebounds in Keystone Win
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Trailing by four at the half, Karns City outscored visiting Clarion-Limestone 37-15 in the second half to get a 64-46 win, forging a tie for first place in the KSAC Large School Division. Also see Keystone’s Bowser gets 1,000th point, 1,000th rebound on same night...
Watch Live: North Clarion at Otto-Eldred Girls’ Basketball
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Watch live as North Clarion battles Otto-Eldred in a non-conference girls basketball showdown. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
Maplewood, Kennedy Catholic, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Claim Region Titles; Cathedral Prep, Warren Clinch Share of Region Crowns
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maplewood went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter on its way to a 46-30 win over Saegertown, wrapping up the Region 2 title in the process. Sadie Thomas scored all nine of her points in the second half for Maplewood, while Maddie Eimer, Bailey Varndell, and Savannah O’Hara added eight points each.
Punxsy Boys Rally from 15-point 2nd Half Deficit to Beat St. Marys in OT; Union Clinches KSAC Playoff Spot
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Down 13 at halftime, 15 early in the third quarter, and 12 going to the fourth quarter, Punxsutawney rallied for a 58-54 overtime win at St. Marys in D9 League action. The Chucks were down 34-21 at the break and 44-32 heading to the fourth...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/DCC Girls, Saegertown/Eisenhower Boys Basketball Games Wednesday, Feb. 8
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at home vs. DuBois Central Catholic girls and the Saegertown at Eisenhower boys basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call from Clarion, while Andy Close and Brian Hagberg will...
Ultimate Double-Double: Keystone’s Bowser Gets 1,000th Point, 1,000th Rebound on Same Night
KNOX, Pa. – A double-double machine throughout her career, Natalie Bowser completed the ultimate double-double Thursday night when she achieved the rare feat of recording her 1,000th career point and 1000th career rebound in the same game. Also see D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps • Miller Becomes...
Brookville, Fort LeBoeuf Advance to PIAA 2A Team Wrestling Quarterfinals Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
HERSHEY, Pa. – The Brookville Raiders are moving on in the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling championships following a 32-25 win over Burrell in the first round. The Raiders got three wins by pin, two by major decision at two by decision. Jackson Zimmerman (215), Burke Fleming (145), and...
Feb. 8, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Harbor Creek Pins Erie
HARBORCREEK, Pa. – Harbor Creek won three matches by pin and four by forfeit in a 48-6 win over Erie. Matt Kuchcinski (127), Hunter Gonda (152), and Ethan McAdoo all won by fall for the Huskies. Josh Lewis (215) and Ryan Garner (285) won by decision for Harbor Creek.
Leading Man: Miller Becomes Clearfield’s All-Time Scoring King as Bison Top DCC
HYDE, Pa. – Cole Miller scored game-high 25 points and became Clearfield’s all-time leading scorer in the Bison’s 65-52 victory over DuBois Central Catholic. Miller came into the game needing six points to surpass 2017 graduate, Will Myers who had 1,436 career points. With four points in...
Knox Named to All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Team, Nominated for National Award
MCLEAN, Va. – The 2022 high school football season concluded two months ago, but the accolades keep rolling in for Oil City junior Ethen Knox. Knox was one of 25 players nationally to be named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards (HSSA) Offensive Team, announced this week.
