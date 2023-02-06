Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?

Investigators are asking for help finding the driver who left a 41-year-old man dying on Highway 240.

The Kennewick man who was hit and killed early Sunday is Rodolfo J. Angulo, according to the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

Angulo was walking in the eastbound lanes of the highway along the Yakima River delta causeway when he was hit, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

Richland police said in a Facebook post he was halfway between Interstate 182 and Columbia Park when he was struck.

According to a comment on the Richland police Facebook post from his sister, the Kennewick father was hit while he was walking home and didn’t have cash or a phone to call for a ride.

Thorson said Monday that, at this point, investigators are not sure what type of vehicle hit him or how long he was in the road before another driver spotted him at 2:20 a.m.

He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

It also wasn’t clear where Angulo was going or why he was walking in the roadway.

“He didn’t drink and drive tonight, so he could get home,” his sister posted . “Rudy would never leave anyone alone!!! I love you brother!! ... Please come forward!!”

His Facebook profile , which used the name Rudy Madrigal, says he worked as a union carpenter.

The investigation closed the eastbound lanes of the highway for nearly five hours.

Thorson said the vehicle is believed to have damage to the front bumper, hood and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact WSP Detective James Stairet at 509-378-2753 or 509-734-5818, or by email at James.Stairet@wsp.wa.gov.