Massachusetts State

nope
4d ago

It wasn’t worth it for anyone else affected by it. Like the kids you said you were doing this for. Only change in class size is a minor adjustment in grades 4-5; and a huge bump in pay for the strikers. All about the money, never about the kids

WSBS

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Essence

The City Of Boston Appoints Members To Its New Reparations Task Force

Over the next 18 months, the task force members will meet and work on proposing recommendations to Mayor Wu for reparative solutions for the descendants of enslaved persons. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the appointment of 10 members to the city’s newly formed Reparations Task Force, which was implemented to study the lasting impact of slavery in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Proposal seeks to restructure MBTA

A new proposal is seeking to restructure the MBTA, taking control of the commuter rail and ferry away from the T. State Representative William Straus, citing safety and efficiency, is proposing two bills which would put control of the ferry in the hands of a new regional port authority. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation would take over the commuter rail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering

BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
BOSTON, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston middle school student found with knife

BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket

A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA

