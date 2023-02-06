ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish prosecutors oppose attempt to free Alves on bail

 4 days ago
FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves listens to a question during a press conference on the eve of the group G of World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 1, 2022. The judge overseeing the investigation into the Dani Alves sexual assault case took testimony from eight witnesses at a closed hearing in Barcelona on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish prosecutors oppose the appeal by Dani Alves’ defense team for him to be free on bail while the investigation continues into sexual assault accusations against the footballer.

Alves’ lawyers filed the appeal last week saying the Brazilian agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he was freed. Alves would also report to the court and to authorities as often as required, including daily, and would not go within 500 meters (yards) of the accuser or her home or workplace.

Prosecutors said on Monday that Alves remained a flight risk if he was set free.

Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30. He’s denied wrongdoing.

A judge ordered the veteran player to be jailed without bail after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from Alves, the alleged victim, and a witness.

The judge took testimony from eight witnesses at a closed hearing in Barcelona last week. She will decide whether the case should go to trial.

Prosecutors said on Monday they also opposed the request made by some local nightclub associations to be part of those accusing Alves.

The 39-year-old Alves has won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

