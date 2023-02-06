ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it hearing loss or something else? Knoxville Council on Aging offers program to help

By Lexi Spivak
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Council on Aging offers different programs throughout the year at the O’Connor Senior Center through the Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging. One of the upcoming programs will look at hearing loss as people age.

Angela Bartlett with the Office on Aging explained it’s not always as simple as hearing loss that is getting in people’s way.

Audiologist, Dr. Georgia Yianas, will serve as the speaker for the Council on Aging Program called, ‘Is it hearing loss or something else?’ She’ll explain the common causes of permanent and non-permanent hearing loss and how to prevent it.

Yianas is an audiologist with more than 25 years of diverse experience in the field of audiology. Yianas has had special training in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing disorders, and has worked extensively with amplification devices.

The program will be Thursday, February 9 at 2:30 P.M. at the O’Connor Senior Center located at 611 Winona St. This program is free and open to the public.

