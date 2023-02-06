ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at north Austin Taco Cabana

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEmsv_0keI8MIq00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery at a Taco Cabana that happened last month.

APD said the suspect robbed the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Blvd. on Jan. 26 around 9:34 p.m.

According to APD, the suspect entered the store and ordered food, and as an employee opened the cash register, the suspect pulled out a handgun and stole money.

Detectives are actively working on the case and have several investigative leads, APD said in a press release.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build and about 5’10” in height. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black gloves, a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxHFf_0keI8MIq00
Suspect of armed robbery at a north Austin Taco Cabana (Photo credit: Austin Police Department)
Suspect of armed robbery at a north Austin Taco Cabana (Photo credit: Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any details should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

KXAN

