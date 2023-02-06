Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at north Austin Taco Cabana
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery at a Taco Cabana that happened last month.
APD said the suspect robbed the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Blvd. on Jan. 26 around 9:34 p.m.
According to APD, the suspect entered the store and ordered food, and as an employee opened the cash register, the suspect pulled out a handgun and stole money.
Detectives are actively working on the case and have several investigative leads, APD said in a press release.
The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build and about 5’10” in height. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black gloves, a black sweater, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with any details should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0