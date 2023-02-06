Evan D. Gutierrez and Brianna N. Burke of Poughquag Named to The University of Scranton Fall 2022 Deans List. SCRANTON, PA (01/24/2023)– Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

POUGHQUAG, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO