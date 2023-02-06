ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling, NY

Evan D. Gutierrez and Brianna N. Burke of Poughquag Named to The University of Scranton Fall 2022 Deans List

Evan D. Gutierrez and Brianna N. Burke of Poughquag Named to The University of Scranton Fall 2022 Deans List. SCRANTON, PA (01/24/2023)– Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
POUGHQUAG, NY
Public Health Advisory:

County Health Officials Alert Students and Residents. to Possible Rabid Coyote in Town of Poughkeepsie/Hyde Park area. Poughkeepsie, NY … The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) alerts residents, including Marist College students, that an aggressive coyote was observed on Marist’s campus in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, February 7th. It is unknown at this time if the animal is rabid. Marist College has contacted the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and is working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to locate and trap the coyote.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
STISSING THEATRE GUILD TO PRESENT Mamma Mia!

The Stissing Theatre Guild at Stissing Mountain Junior/Senior High School, 2829 W Church St, Pine Plains, NY is proud to present Mamma Mia! on March 10 at 7:30pm, March 11 at 7:30 pm, and March 13 at 2:00pm. Join us for a feel-good, get up and dance show with all the ABBA songs you enjoy. To order tickets go online to stissingtheatreguild.org or www.seatyourself.biz/stgboxoffice or call the Stissing Theatre Guild Box Office @ 518-398-1272 Ticket prices are $13 for adults & $11 for students and seniors (62+).
PINE PLAINS, NY
LEGISLATURE PROPOSES INCREASE TO COUNTY PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Members of the Republican Caucus of the Dutchess County Legislature have introduced local laws that would raise the income limits on two County property tax exemptions – the Senior Citizens Exemption and Persons with Disabilities Exemption. Current County Law, for both the Senior Citizens Exemption...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

