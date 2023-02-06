Read full article on original website
WCJB
Deputies arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in a Gainesville neighborhood. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28, was arrested in connection to a double homicide...
JSO seeks the public’s assistance in locating man with an active arrest warrant
The suspect with an active arrest warrant is 30-year-old Gerald Levar Morton.
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
Man dead in shooting involving Florida Highway Patrol trooper at Busy Bee gas station in Live Oak
A man was killed in a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the Busy Bee gas station and travel center on U.S. 129 near Interstate 10 on Tuesday night.
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
fox35orlando.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Alachua police release sketch of suspects accused of attempting to rob elderly woman
ALACHUA COUNTY - The Alachua Police Department is searching for two Black suspects who reportedly tried to rob an elderly woman who was unpacking groceries from her car last year. The attempted robbery happened on October 11, 2022, around 9 p.m. at the 15200 Block of North West 150th road...
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
riverbendnews.org
Shooter killed by FHP trooper at Live Oak Busy Bee
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a shooting at the diesel pumps at the Live Oak Busy Bee. A witness states a heavy-set caucasian male, who had pulled his semi-truck up to the diesel pumps, began causing a disturbance by firing a weapon at an FHP trooper. Shots were exchanged between the two, which resulted in the man being shot and killed. The trooper, however, was not injured.
WCJB
Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
Jacksonville Police searching for credit card fraud suspect
On Thursday, Jacksonville Police released more information on a current burglary investigation on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road.
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Teen injured trying to board Clay County school bus
A 14-year-old Clay County student was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus. The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious, but stable injuries.
WCJB
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a more than 6-month investigation, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a deadly wreck on I-75 in Gainesville involving a Tesla and a semi-truck was caused by “human error.” It comes as some had suggested the crash might have been connected to Tesla’s autopilot feature.
JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood
JSO reported that a person was shot at a hotel on Youngerman Circle East.
WCJB
FHP officials warn Highway 90 drivers of smoke from Suwannee County fire
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials are issuing a smoke advisory warning after a fire broke out in Suwannee County. An approximately 20-acre-fire is in the process of being contained by Suwannee Fire Rescue near U.S. Highway 90 and 63rd Drive. The fire reportedly started at around...
WCJB
GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has confirmed the identities of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Northwest Gainesville early on Thursday morning. Officers say Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting...
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
Middleburg High School student hurt after hit by a vehicle on County Road 218
Clay County Fire Rescue responded after child hit by bus on County Road 218 in Clay County.
