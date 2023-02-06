Read full article on original website
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
Big Time Rush announce tour with stop at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Big Time Rush will be heading out on their Can’t Get Enough Tour, which stops at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Promoters said tickets are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Feb. 11th, subject to availability.
Friday’s warm weather breaks Connecticut records
Conn. (WTNH) — The warm weather rolling in is breaking Connecticut records and setting the stage for an early spring, just like Chuckles the state groundhog predicted. February does not feel like its usual chilly self, and the beautiful weather on Friday certainly proved it. On Friday, temperatures are soaring to new highs for a […]
Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule
HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more. On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a...
Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Black-Owned Restaurant Delivers 'Eclectic Experience' To Diners In Bridgeport
Black history month celebrates the too-often neglected histories and accomplishments of Black Americans, according to BlackHistoryMonth.gov, and can serve as a reminder to support Black-owned businesses, including this eatery with Southern and Haitian influences. Co-created by executive chef Damon Daye and owner/partners, Wesley Arbuthnot, and Ishalee Green, 29 Markle Ct....
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power
2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
iheart.com
Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family
Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
fox5ny.com
Young siblings reported missing in Harlem
NEW YORK - UPDATE: The children have been found safe. The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a young brother and sister who are missing. The pair was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 145 Street and 8 Avenue in...
Juvenile hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A juvenile was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon in Hartford. Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible. Officers found...
HuffPost
Another Funeral Home Discovers Woman Presumed Dead Is Still Alive
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at...
Which Super Bowl team got the 'seal' of approval?
NORWALK, Conn. — The seals have it. Well, one seal anyway. Rasal, a harbor seal who lives at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. “Rasal’s Super Bowl pick is something we look forward to every year at the...
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
Academy Award Winner Spike Lee to deliver lecture at Southern Connecticut State University
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Academy Award-winning film director, producer, writer, and actor Spike Lee is set to deliver a distinguished lecture at Southern Connecticut State University. Lee will present “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6...
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
