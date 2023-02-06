ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
FOX 61

Big Time Rush announce tour with stop at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Big Time Rush will be heading out on their Can’t Get Enough Tour, which stops at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Promoters said tickets are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Feb. 11th, subject to availability.
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

Friday’s warm weather breaks Connecticut records

Conn. (WTNH) — The warm weather rolling in is breaking Connecticut records and setting the stage for an early spring, just like Chuckles the state groundhog predicted. February does not feel like its usual chilly self, and the beautiful weather on Friday certainly proved it. On Friday, temperatures are soaring to new highs for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more. On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Black-Owned Restaurant Delivers 'Eclectic Experience' To Diners In Bridgeport

Black history month celebrates the too-often neglected histories and accomplishments of Black Americans, according to BlackHistoryMonth.gov, and can serve as a reminder to support Black-owned businesses, including this eatery with Southern and Haitian influences. Co-created by executive chef Damon Daye and owner/partners, Wesley Arbuthnot, and Ishalee Green, 29 Markle Ct....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power

2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
iheart.com

Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family

Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
HARTFORD, CT
fox5ny.com

Young siblings reported missing in Harlem

NEW YORK - UPDATE: The children have been found safe. The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a young brother and sister who are missing. The pair was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 145 Street and 8 Avenue in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 61

Juvenile hospitalized after taking THC edible in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A juvenile was hospitalized after taking a THC edible on Friday afternoon in Hartford. Hartford police said at 1:17 p.m., patrol officers went to the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street for a report of a student who ate a THC edible. Officers found...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Which Super Bowl team got the 'seal' of approval?

NORWALK, Conn. — The seals have it. Well, one seal anyway. Rasal, a harbor seal who lives at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. “Rasal’s Super Bowl pick is something we look forward to every year at the...
NORWALK, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Good Samaritans, firefighters awarded Spirit of Meriden Award

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden family finally reunited with the men who saved their lives just weeks after their home burned down. The firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday at the city council meeting with the Spirit of Meriden award among other awards presented to them by state senators.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
