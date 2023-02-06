Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury convicts alleged Saddle Up Saloon shooter of lesser charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly a full day of deliberations, a jury on Thursday found a man accused of a downtown shooting guilty, but it was not the verdict that the victims’ relatives wanted. The Mobile County Circuit Court jury rejected a murder charge and instead found Freddy...
2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
WALA-TV FOX10
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night. Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot. The search is now on for...
Family of Alabama man killed by SWAT team files lawsuit
The family of a man killed by Mobile police has filed a lawsuit against the city.
Mississippi Press
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mother to daughter’s killer: ‘You need to suffer day by day for the rest of your life’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Antonio Maurice Collier appeared before a judge Thursday and accepted his fate – a life prison sentence with no possibility of parole for death of Mercedes Jackson. After prosecutors took the death penalty off the table, it was the only sentence Mobile County Circuit Judge...
Three teenagers shot outside a Mobile gas station
Three teenagers were shot as they tried to get away from a confrontation at a gas station in west Mobile late Thursday, according to Mobile police. The victims -- all males -- included a 17-year-old two 18-year-olds, who were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police report...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond hearings were held Friday for the two people accused of gunning down Destiny Watson at a Prichard gas station on St. Stephens Road. Adrianna Gossett had a $250,000 bond, but the judge denied the prosecutor’s request that part of that bond be paid in cash. However, the judge did place conditions on Gossett’s bond including no contact with Watson’s family, and she has to wear an ankle monitor.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Summer Street: Citronelle Police
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said one person was killed and another was transported to the hospital after a shooting on Summer Street in Citronelle Thursday afternoon. Police Chief Chris Mclean said officers responded to 19640 Summer St. at around 3:46 p.m. for a call of “two people down.” Police located two […]
WPMI
Destiny Watson's family hopes Aniah's Law can keep her alleged killers off the streets
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, a family is grieving the loss of 23 year old, Destiny Watson. Watson was murdered at a Prichard gas station off of Saint Stephens Road on Tuesday night. Police say her killers blocked her car in and opened fire. Today there was a bond hearing for her alleged killers, Adrianna Gossett, and Moses Richardson. The court granted bond for one of the two suspects. The family wondering why Aniah’s Law couldn't be used. Both suspects were charged with murder.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wrongful-death suit against Mobile over police shooting could hinge on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A wrongful-death suit alleging police malfeasance during a SWAT Team operation two years ago lays out a sequence of events that explicitly contradicts the official narrative. The key to proving it could rest with home surveillance footage that police seized that day, according to plaintiffs’ lawyer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
Man shot on E Rue Maison: Mobile Police
UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the man has died from his injuries. They are currently investigating it as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot on E Rue Maison and taken to the hospital with a possible life-threatening injury. […]
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
