Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, a family is grieving the loss of 23 year old, Destiny Watson. Watson was murdered at a Prichard gas station off of Saint Stephens Road on Tuesday night. Police say her killers blocked her car in and opened fire. Today there was a bond hearing for her alleged killers, Adrianna Gossett, and Moses Richardson. The court granted bond for one of the two suspects. The family wondering why Aniah’s Law couldn't be used. Both suspects were charged with murder.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO