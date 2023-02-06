Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For February 9, 2023
STRYKER – Sage Woolace had eight of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Stryker (16-6, 5-2 BBC) outscore the Blackbirds 18-10 to rally for the win. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Montpelier Ends Four Game Losing Streak By Topping North Central 41-34
PIONEER - Montpelier used a balanced scoring attack to overcome North Central, 41-34. Kelsie Bumb and Aleigha Hillard each scored 11 and Jada Uribes added nine points for the Lady Locomotives, who finished the regular season at 10-12 overall and 4-3 in the Buckeye Border Conference.
themirrornewspaper.com
Four Generals Sign To Play At The Next Level
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Four Anthony Wayne High School student-athletes signed letters of intent to play their sports at the next level last week. England Allen, Kiana Harsh, Hannah Rizzo and Samantha Spencer were joined by family and friends during the February 1 signing event. •. Allen...
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette @ Edgerton Girls Varsity Basketball
EDGERTON – The homestanding Bulldogs (5-16) dominated the first three quarters in building a 38-13 lead to take down the Eagles 43-24. Noelle Ritter led a balanced scoring attack for Edgerton with nine points and Taylor Smith had eight. Nevaeh Powers and Kelsie Storrs topped Fayette (2-19) with seven...
thevillagereporter.com
St. Caspar Knights Of Columbus (Wauseon) Host District Free Throw Contest
9-11 YEAR OLD WINNERS … Seated – Lillian Brown, Presley Wyse, Demi Short. Standing – Joshua Williams, Will Mavis, Hayden Danato. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) 12-14 YEAR OLD WINNERS … Seated – Lilly Zeedyk, Hayden Merillat, Samantha Coolman. Standing – Harrison Wyse, Tyson Bower, Grady Short.
thevillagereporter.com
FCCC Floral Design Class Creates Corsages & Boutonnieres For “Night To Shine” Event
FCCC FLORAL DESIGN … Students have been working on “Night To Shine” corsages and boutonnieres since the beginning of January. Four County Career Center Floral Design class brushed up on their skills for a good cause by designing and creating 300 corsages and 200 boutonnieres for the February 10 “Night to Shine” (NTS) event held at the Countyline Church of God in Auburn, IN.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
wlen.com
Previewing Major 2023 Lenawee County Road Commission Projects
Lenawee County, MI – There are several substantial projects on tap for the Lenawee County Road Commission during the upcoming construction season. Managing Director Scott Merillat was on View Point Saturday morning and detailed the work to be done…. Merillat continued…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
thevillagereporter.com
Saint Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) Holds Food Drive
FOOD DRIVE … Saint Patrick Catholic School held a community food drive as part of its Catholic Schools Week celebration. The students donated an amazing 945 non-perishable items and earned the opportunity to duct tape the principal, Tracy Koenig, to the gym wall. Thank you to all the students and families who participated in this service opportunity. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Welcomes Tammy Allison As Newest Member
NEW MEMBER … Archbold Rotary welcomed a new member to the club last month when Tammy Allison (right), licensed nursing home administrator at Fairlawn Haven, officially joined the club. Tammy has been in the nursing home administration business for nearly 20 years. Mari Yoder (left) was her sponsor. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree
FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves First Reading For Road Resurfacing Project
DELTA COUNCIL … Mayor Frank Wilton discusses legislative items on the agenda with council before hearing motions to approve them. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, February 6th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
WTOL-TV
Five Points business owner weighs in on changes to neighborhood: 'It's been a decline'
Cindy Campbell owns Ida's Catering in Toledo's Five Points neighborhood. In the 40 years since she opened the business with her mother, she's seen a lot of change.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
thevillagereporter.com
Barbara Short (1949-2023)
Barbara R. Short, age 73, of Stryker, passed away at home on February 8, 2023. Barbara was born in Bryan on July 29, 1949 to the late Steve Salay and Edna (Shull) Miller. On September 1, 1973, Barb married Phil Short, who survives. Barb worked at Stryker Farmer’s Exchange for 18 years before retiring in 2015.
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
hometownstations.com
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
