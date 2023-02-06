Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist hospitalized after IH-10 wreck Friday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a wreck along Interstate 10 in Beaumont that backed up morning traffic while it was cleared. The wreck, involving the motorcycle, a car and a truck, happened just before 8 a.m. according to the Beaumont Police Department. A...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck snarls traffic on I10 near Laurel
Beaumont — A wreck is backing up traffic on Interstate 10 near Laurel, according to Beaumont police. The two-vehicle collision was reported at about 8 a.m. KFDM/Fox 4 is checking on injuries.
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
Three victims expected to recover following overnight shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people are expected to recover following an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive. Police found two men suffering...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2023. Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; stalking. Amanda Michelle Cano, 33, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution. Rachela Janese Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to...
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
All lanes of IH10 reopen after jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down highway for nearly 6 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — All lanes of Interstate 10 have re-opened after a crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down the highway at Magnolia Street nearly six hours. As of 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes have re-opened. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, tow vehicles are removing the 18-wheeler and the...
Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
Nederland PD asking for help in identifying a suspect following multiple thefts
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts. These surveillance images come from an incident on Februate 9th where the suspect stole cigarettes and other items from a Citgo on Nederland Avenue. If you know this person, please...
DeQuincy library closes for relocation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility. The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will...
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
Orange County community raised more than $3K for deputy after tornado caused tree to fall on his house
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — More than two weeks ago, tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas leaving certain areas severely damaged. Those living in Orange County are still dealing with the aftermath. No federal money has been issued to help mitigate the cleanup, but county officials and community members are...
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
