Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO