Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2023. Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; stalking. Amanda Michelle Cano, 33, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution. Rachela Janese Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Another Dollar General has been hit by theives

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy library closes for relocation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility. The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

LAKE CHARLES, LA

