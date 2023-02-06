ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

The New Climate Taxes That May be Closer Than You Think

By Justin Worland
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVKG0_0keI7DgC00

Last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers known for their climate policy advocacy gathered outside the U.S. Capitol building to call for a new tax on the immense profits earned by oil and gas companies since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron alone made more than $130 billion in profits in 2022 thanks to high prices, and the lawmakers argued that the U.S. should tax it and redistribute a cut back to consumers.

“We know truthfully how much money they made by gouging consumers,” said Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator from Rhode Island with a history of pushing for action to combat climate change. “We’re working to try to take that back.”

Taxes have always played a key role in climate policy. For decades, climate advocates pushed for a tax on carbon to penalize emissions. When that failed to gain traction, they switched gears to advocate instead for tax incentives to spur clean energy. Those two tax policies have dominated the debate over taxation and climate change. Now a new tranche of policies has entered the field. Politicians in Washington are pushing windfall profit taxes. Leaders in Europe have called for levies on high-emitting industries like aviation and shipping. Even the most ordinary of taxes—think of the personal income tax and corporate income tax—are now being linked to climate change in policy discussions in new and perhaps surprising ways.

For now, at least, the idea of a windfall tax is dead on arrival in Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives. But elsewhere, including some conservative-led countries, the policy is making progress. Which means it could eventually become one of several new tax tools for financing the green energy transition in the U.S. as well, as countries race to compete for the technologies of the future. “Contrary to what people might think, taxes have good days ahead,” says Lucas Chancel, an economist at the World Inequality Lab of the Paris School of Economics who studies environmental policy and inequality. “They are necessary tools and solutions to the climate crisis.”

Understanding the links between climate policy and taxation begins with the carbon tax. Carbon taxes, long considered the favorite climate policy tool by economists, require polluters to pay for the carbon they emit, pushing big companies to decarbonize while also raising money that can be used for anything from building clean energy projects to helping workers adjust to the transition.

But, despite years of effort and some promising first mover countries, the carbon tax failed to gain widespread acceptance. Positive incentives for renewable energy, on the other hand, were easier to enact. The U.S. has passed piecemeal renewable tax credits on and off since the 1990s, so it makes sense that tax credits played a central role in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Biden administration’s landmark climate law. The IRA contains more than $200 billion in tax credits, incentivizing everything from nuclear energy to electric vehicles. An analysis from Princeton University’s REPEAT Project shows that by 2025 annual additions of wind capacity could more than double while additions of solar capacity could quintuple. But, for all the IRA’s climate strengths, it didn’t address several core aims of the carbon tax, namely penalizing emissions and raising revenue from bad climate actors.

Almost like clockwork, as the prospects of a global carbon tax have dimmed, other levies entered policy discussions. In the U.S., Democrats have called for a windfall profits tax on the oil and gas industry, saying that companies are using high energy prices to enrich shareholders. Current proposals center on redistributing the profits to taxpayers, but other versions could exempt profits reinvested in clean energy, incentivizing a change in behavior.

While windfall tax proposals stand no chance in the current U.S. Congress with Republicans controlling the House, across the Atlantic, the ideas have taken off faster. The conservative government in the United Kingdom introduced a windfall tax on energy companies last year and is expected to raise around $80 billion with it. Frans Timmermans, the executive vice president of the European Commission, the European Union’s executive body, suggested at COP27 , last year’s United Nations climate conference, that taxes on fossil fuels could be paired with taxes on aviation and shipping to raise revenue. “We should work with the United Nations Secretary General to dig into solutions for innovative sources of finance, including levies on aviation, shipping, and fossil fuels,” he told his counterparts at the conference.

Implementing these taxes at a global scale can seem far-fetched. But proposals to tax oil companies have a fundamental difference from failed carbon taxes: they’re easy to explain and politically popular. Polling for the League of Conservation Voters conducted last year by Hart Researchers found that 87% of Americans support a “crackdown” on oil firms. Even polls conducted by neutral parties suggest that Americans have broadly unfavorable views of oil and gas companies.

It’s not just politics that suggest the longevity of these new conversations at the intersection of climate and taxation. Sooner or later governments will likely need to generate more revenue to fund energy transition efforts. The International Energy Agency suggests that energy transition will require $4 trillion in annual investment in clean energy by 2030. A large share of that will come from the private sector, but analysts say that government funding will play a critical role laying the groundwork for the private sector.

To raise that money, some climate wonks have suggested simply relying on the most commonplace of taxes: the personal income tax and corporate income tax. Indeed, the Inflation Reduction Act requires large companies to pay a 15% minimum corporate tax, the most significant revenue raising provision. On Jan. 31, the World Inequality Lab, famed economist Thomas Pikkety’s research group, released a report arguing that such measures are critical to funding climate efforts, particularly for helping developing countries address climate change.

One obvious venue for those discussions to take place is amid the ongoing global discussions about a minimum corporate tax. The report argues that those talks can consider how to use taxation to finance developing countries’ climate needs. “The deal was about a 15% multinational tax rate,” says Chancel. “What about adding a few percentage points to this tax rate, and earmarking this to climate finance and climate adaptation in the Global South?”

The report also argued that developing countries should explore an income tax on their wealthiest citizens to fund their own climate efforts. Much like the rest of the discussion about future climate-linked taxes, it’s easy to dismiss this suggestion. Obvious challenges have prevented developing countries from implementing such policies in the past, including difficulty in data collection and enforcement and corruption, among others. But Chancel addresses these questions without hesitation. “In the beginning of the 20th century, we didn’t have any such thing as progressive income taxation in the US or in France or Western countries and opponents to progressive income taxation were saying exactly the same thing,” he says.

Indeed, it’s easy to dismiss the budding conversation at the nexus of climate and taxation with an eye roll. But politics can change quickly, and the conversations happening now may lay the groundwork for a new, climate-informed tax regime.

Comments / 134

Mark Hamilton
4d ago

More taxes will stop global warming . I have been saying this for years ,global warming is just another way to take money away from the people .

Reply(4)
118
Thomas Dowd
4d ago

Biden is not coming for your gun first, he is coming for your gas appliances, and gasoline automobiles. Where did this intrusive, dictatorship, come from?

Reply(3)
88
We the People are done with Biden!!
4d ago

So another tax by the government that goes back to the government to fund social programs. Does this not sound like another scam by the government.

Reply(3)
69
Related
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Lord Ganesh

Uncovering the Mysteries of the Two Dollar Bill

The Two Dollar Bill is one of the lesser-known denominations in the United States currency. Despite its unfamiliarity, it has a rich history that spans over 150 years. From its design to its production, the Two Dollar Bill has undergone many changes, some of which are unusual and even bizarre. Here’s a closer look at the interesting history of this unique piece of American currency.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
TIME

TIME

89K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy