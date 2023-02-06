Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Team' Teaser Trailer
Watch the latest teaser for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, directed by Peyton Reed, opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
Rick and Morty: Good News for the Adult Swim Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Good news for Rick and Morty fans, as the media outlet The Wrap is reporting that the show will still fulfill its 70-episode order on Adult Swim despite the ousting of co-creator of #RickandMorty, Justin Roiland. You may remember #AdultSwim severed ties with Roiland after news broke of him being charged with felony domestic violence stemming from a 2020 criminal complaint. But the question still remains, what will Rick and Morty sound like? Justin’s been the voice actor of the pair since its inception, so it’ll be interesting to see the direction Dan Harmon and the team take moving forward. In other news, IGN dropped this exclusive teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island! And finally, Keanu Reeves is returning for Constantine 2.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director on Why Kang and M.O.D.O.K. Reminds Him of Apocalypse Now
Believe it or not, director Peyton Reed claims that a villainous Quantum Realm relationship draws inspiration from a rogue Vietnam colonel and his photographer disciple. Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang the Conqueror lies at the heart of the fantastical new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the new flick also introduces another classic Marvel villain in M.O.D.O.K. According to the film's press kit, director Peyton Reed found inspiration for these characters from a peculiar source text: Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now.
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”
Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
DC's Red Death: How The Flash Just Made Batman the Villain of Season 9
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Flash: Season 9, Episode 1!. The Flash is back for its ninth and final season on The CW. And while the season premiere isn’t necessarily the most eventful we’ve ever had, there is one massive twist saved for the very end. “Wednesday Ever After” reveals the latest speedster villain to threaten Central City, and it’s the Red Death.
The Last of Us HBO Series Episode 5 To Premiere Early in US and UK; Part 3 of The Game Reportedly in Development and More
The Last of Us series premiered on January 15 and fans are flocking towards it left, right and centre. Just from the first episode, the series became one of the highest rated on IMDb, and the ratings have just been going uphill ever since the series has launched. Every episode...
Fast X: Jason Momoa's Dante and the Other New Characters In the Trailer
The new Fast X trailer gives fans their first look at the beginning of "the end of the road" for the franchise. The latest sequel brings back all our surviving favorites, from Vin Diesel's fearless Dom Toretto to Sung Kang's beloved Han Lue. But as is only fitting for the tenth main entry in this long-running series, there are quite a few new faces in the mix.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 1 - 'The Next Generation' Review
Note: While we touch upon certain basic plot points for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 1, we are avoiding discussing major spoilers here. The new season premieres on Paramount Plus on Thursday, February 16. The return of Jean-Luc Picard to the small screen was a cause for great celebration...
Fast X: Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Vin Diesel Feature in Lengthy First Trailer
The first trailer for Fast and Furious 10, officially known as Fast X, has finally been revealed, showing off newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson alongside Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. The hefty, nearly four minute long trailer can be seen below, and it features about as much action as any...
Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
Full Void - Official Teaser Trailer
Full Void is a 2D cinematic puzzle platformer telling the story of a young teenager alone in a hostile world controlled by a rogue AI. Fight your way through puzzles and obstacles to uncover the story that surrounds this broken, run-down society. Full Void is launching in early 2023 with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
Hunt Her Kill Her - Official Trailer
On an otherwise peaceful evening during her first night on the job, a lone night shift janitor finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. As their disturbing motives become clearer, she must use her crafty instincts and barbaric violence to make it through the night alive.
Dark and Darker Maps
Dark and Darker have two maps in circulation during its latest alpha test. They're the Goblin Caves and the Forgotten Castle. Both of which have different outlines and enemies such as the Goblins only being exclusive to the Goblin Caves. On this page, each of the maps is broken down...
Dark Arts Battle Arena
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide covers the Dark Arts Battle Arena. This is an add-on that's part of the Dark Arts Pack, which is accessible to those who own the Deluxe or Collector's editions of the game or can be purchased on its own. Below, you'll find...
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
