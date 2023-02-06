Good news for Rick and Morty fans, as the media outlet The Wrap is reporting that the show will still fulfill its 70-episode order on Adult Swim despite the ousting of co-creator of #RickandMorty, Justin Roiland. You may remember #AdultSwim severed ties with Roiland after news broke of him being charged with felony domestic violence stemming from a 2020 criminal complaint. But the question still remains, what will Rick and Morty sound like? Justin’s been the voice actor of the pair since its inception, so it’ll be interesting to see the direction Dan Harmon and the team take moving forward. In other news, IGN dropped this exclusive teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island! And finally, Keanu Reeves is returning for Constantine 2.

2 DAYS AGO