Detroit, MI

See how Ann Arbor-area wrestling teams fared in district competition

SALINE -- Another year, another district championship for Saline’s wrestling team. The Hornets claimed their 13th straight district crown by defeating Dexter Friday in the Division 1 district title match. They were also the lone Ann Arbor area team to claim a district championship this year.
2 Michigan basketball staff members out with COVID

ANN ARBOR -- There is an empty seat on the Michigan bench for Wednesday night’s game against Nebraska. Men’s basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli is not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19. A program spokesperson relayed the news shortly before tipoff at Crisler Center.
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska (2/8/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel

Michigan will shoot for its third straight win on Wednesday night against a team it hasn’t lost to since 2018. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Wolverines host Nebraska at Crisler Center. Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday. That afternoon, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson dominated Ohio State with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Nebraska’s tallest starter in Sunday’s win over Penn State was 6-foot-9 Derrick Walker (the team’s leading scorer and rebounder), so it will be interesting to see how the Cornhuskers try to defend Dickinson.
Nebraska vs. Michigan basketball predictions, picks & odds: February 8th

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday night in a Big Ten conference matchup. Both teams in this contest are coming...
Leslie gets past Stockbridge for another narrow win

STOCKBRIDGE – A wild back-and-forth boys basketball game Friday at Stockbridge came down to Leslie being able to hit free throws and make defensive stops when it mattered most, pulling out a 45-38 win. Down 38-34, the Blackhawks got a 3-pointer from Kaleb Cox, then went 8-for-8 from the...
