Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Clarkston’s Devon Collins wins Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll
Devon Collins has earned quite a reputation as a goal scorer on the ice. As the leading scorer for the Clarkston Wolves hockey team, Collins recently had a stretch that helped him get voted as the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for competition between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.
Skyline’s Ben Stille named Ann Arbor Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – Ben Stille has been one of the more consistent basketball players in the area in the past couple seasons. And the Ann Arbor Skyline standout continued that consistency last week which led to him being named Winter Sports Athlete of the Week honors for the Ann Arbor area.
See how Ann Arbor-area wrestling teams fared in district competition
SALINE -- Another year, another district championship for Saline’s wrestling team. The Hornets claimed their 13th straight district crown by defeating Dexter Friday in the Division 1 district title match. They were also the lone Ann Arbor area team to claim a district championship this year.
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 10
ANN ARBOR – Here are the matchups for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball teams for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two reigning champs sit atop high school bowling state rankings for Feb. 8
Defending champions often enter the season as the team to beat. Upholding that status is the tough part. As the high school boys and girls bowling season heads into the homestretch, just two of the eight reigning state champions remain standing tall atop Michigan’s latest state rankings. The Gladwin...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
Michigan eager for No. 18 Indiana, shoots to ‘put the country on notice’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is riding a three-game win streak and tied for second place in the Big Ten, but Hunter Dickinson knows some folks aren’t convinced the Wolverines are legit. Michigan gets a chance at a more convincing statement on Saturday at home against No. 18 Indiana. “This...
Jackson roundup: Jackson boys get win over Adrian
The Jackson boys basketball team picked up a 72-63 win over Adrian on Friday. Terrell White led the Vikings with 24 points. Savon Campbell had 21.
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
Michigan, showing progress lately, ‘foaming at the mouth’ for Saturday’s game
ANN ARBOR -- One good game could be a fluke. A second might be a favorable matchup. But three straight wins in the Big Ten show Michigan has made some real progress lately. The Wolverines are eager to try to validate it against better competition, and they’ll get their chance on Saturday.
2 Michigan basketball staff members out with COVID
ANN ARBOR -- There is an empty seat on the Michigan bench for Wednesday night’s game against Nebraska. Men’s basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli is not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19. A program spokesperson relayed the news shortly before tipoff at Crisler Center.
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska (2/8/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for its third straight win on Wednesday night against a team it hasn’t lost to since 2018. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Wolverines host Nebraska at Crisler Center. Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday. That afternoon, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson dominated Ohio State with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Nebraska’s tallest starter in Sunday’s win over Penn State was 6-foot-9 Derrick Walker (the team’s leading scorer and rebounder), so it will be interesting to see how the Cornhuskers try to defend Dickinson.
Nebraska vs. Michigan basketball predictions, picks & odds: February 8th
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday night in a Big Ten conference matchup. Both teams in this contest are coming...
Tyrice Grice announces retirement after two seasons as West Bloomfield football head coach
After 28 years of coaching football, the last 13 of which being at West Bloomfield High School, Tyrice Grice has decided to retire. “It was time for me to move on,” Grice said.
Ann Arbor-based ice skaters Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen end partnership
Ice-dancing tandem Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen have announced they have ended their partnership after a short but successful run as a duo on the ice. Wolfkostin, an Ann Arbor native, and Chen, a Fremont, California native, made the announcement via their Instagram accounts on Wednesday. “We have achieved a...
Leslie gets past Stockbridge for another narrow win
STOCKBRIDGE – A wild back-and-forth boys basketball game Friday at Stockbridge came down to Leslie being able to hit free throws and make defensive stops when it mattered most, pulling out a 45-38 win. Down 38-34, the Blackhawks got a 3-pointer from Kaleb Cox, then went 8-for-8 from the...
