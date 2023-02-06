ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast

By Josh Cozart
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oe3r_0keI6sSq00

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City, Oregon.

This weather phenomenon is known as “ virga ,” or as the National Weather Service describes it, “a ghostly precipitation that never makes it to the ground.”

A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way near the surface. Rain falls from low-hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air, it evaporates.

These towns were named among 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in US

Rain or any form of precipitation can be seen from a distance, a sight usually known as a “precipitation shaft.” Virga is only half of the precipitation shaft because the other half is lost to evaporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx6IJ_0keI6sSq00
Virga is seen over Lincoln City, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon. (KOIN)

There are no real impacts associated with virga other than visually exciting clouds and sometimes colder air under the virga. The newly evaporated moisture cools and sinks beneath the cloud, sometimes dropping the temperature briefly in an isolated area.

According to Nexstar station KXAN , virga, derived from Latin and meaning “branch” or “twig,” possibly because of how it looks as it falls from the sky, can look very pretty as it falls and can be even more dramatic at sunrise or sunset.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon

If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
SALEM, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy