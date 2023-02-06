Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 400 block West Tanya Avenue, North Webster. Officers investigated a protective order violation. 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 300 block Smith Street, Leesburg. Representatives for Norfolk Southern Railroad reported a hit-and-run accident resulting...
inkfreenews.com
Shirley Priser — PENDING
Shirley Priser, 85, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Steve Cartwright — PENDING
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
inkfreenews.com
Munoz Arrested For Strangulation, Domestic Battery
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after an alleged domestic incident. Luis David Munoz, 28, 316 S. 325E, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 4, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute...
inkfreenews.com
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
inkfreenews.com
Millersburg Teenager Arrested After Pursuit With Police
MILFORD — A Millersburg teenager was recently arrested after fleeing from law enforcement while in possession of marijuana and alcohol. Landyn Nicholas Morgan, 19, 512 E. Washington St., Millersburg, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
inkfreenews.com
Three Injured In Two Separate Crashes On US 31
FULTON COUNTY — Tobias Mullet, 34, Nappanee; Christopher Wallace, 30, Holton and Tyler Newton, 34, LaPaz, sustained injuries in two separate crashes at CR 700N and US 31 Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. Mullet suffered head injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Wallace suffered what...
inkfreenews.com
Lorraine M. Freeman — PENDING
Lorraine Freeman, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Shuter Views Overseeing County EMA As A ‘Collaboration’
WARSAW — Kip Shuter views overseeing the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director position as a “collaboration.”. “It’s not just one person. It’s a collaboration of all the emergency services of all our government working together, of all of our community working together to solve these problems and issues,” he said. “We’re here in a support role, basically. We’re not here to take over; we’re not here to do the jobs; we’re here to recommend and provide the support that all the other agencies in our community need.”
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
inkfreenews.com
Nappanee Looks To Build New Fire Station By 2025
NAPPANEE — The city of Nappanee hosted a public hearing Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, to discuss plans to build a new fire station within the city limits. More than 50 people attended to hear comments from Mayor Phil Jenkins, Fire Chief Don Lehman and other city leaders. Jenkins said...
inkfreenews.com
See Is New County Dispatch Director
WARSAW — Amanda See is the new Kosciusko County dispatch director. Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced the news at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9. “She was a full-time dispatcher years ago,” said Smith. “She’s finishing out her time with her current...
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
abc57.com
Elkhart woman dies in crash on County Road 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 20 and 35 Monday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the intersection at 9:48 a.m. for the crash. According to the investigation, a 2019 Ford F450...
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
inkfreenews.com
Mack Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Firearm
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a stolen firearm. Jeffrey James Mack Jr., 28, 718 Taylor St., Elkhart, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 13, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy was...
Comments / 0