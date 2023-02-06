WARSAW — Kip Shuter views overseeing the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director position as a “collaboration.”. “It’s not just one person. It’s a collaboration of all the emergency services of all our government working together, of all of our community working together to solve these problems and issues,” he said. “We’re here in a support role, basically. We’re not here to take over; we’re not here to do the jobs; we’re here to recommend and provide the support that all the other agencies in our community need.”

