Baltimore, MD

WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy

By CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold!

Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats!

"I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."

Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

WJZ recently had something of a baby boom . With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

