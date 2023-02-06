ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Get Inside New York’s Big Duck

Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
CALIFORNIA STATE
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State

A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
New York State Promised Nurses $1 Billion In Bonuses, But Many Haven’t Seen A Dime

A second round of bonus checks went out to health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend

New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
What Would A Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over The Capital Region? [PHOTOS]

If a spy balloon were to float over the Capital Region, here's what it would see. According to CNN, that Chinese spy balloon that was shot down last week over South Carolina "...was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications." So basically, they weren't trying to listen in on your Grandma to steal her secret casserole recipes.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?

We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
