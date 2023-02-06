Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South SR 14, north of West CR 1200S, Akron. Driver: Andrew D. Cummings, 34, West Dunn Street 1, Fulton. Cummings’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. Pierceton. Officers with the...
Alford Arrested On Two Warsaw Theft Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a moped and packages containing clothing. John Thomas Alford, 59, 944 E. Garfield St., Warsaw, is charged with auto theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor. He is also charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case.
Millersburg Teenager Arrested After Pursuit With Police
MILFORD — A Millersburg teenager was recently arrested after fleeing from law enforcement while in possession of marijuana and alcohol. Landyn Nicholas Morgan, 19, 512 E. Washington St., Millersburg, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
Munoz Arrested For Strangulation, Domestic Battery
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after an alleged domestic incident. Luis David Munoz, 28, 316 S. 325E, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 4, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute...
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
Three Injured In Two Separate Crashes On US 31
FULTON COUNTY — Tobias Mullet, 34, Nappanee; Christopher Wallace, 30, Holton and Tyler Newton, 34, LaPaz, sustained injuries in two separate crashes at CR 700N and US 31 Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. Mullet suffered head injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Wallace suffered what...
S.W.A.T. assisting with serving an arrest warrant at West Coliseum hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - S.W.A.T. has been called in to assist FWPD in serving an arrest warrant to a person in a room at a West Coliseum hotel. Police are trying to get the person from the room at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel. One person was let out...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
More information on Thursday morning robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
Arrest made in convenience store murder
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
Mack Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Firearm
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a stolen firearm. Jeffrey James Mack Jr., 28, 718 Taylor St., Elkhart, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 13, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy was...
Shirley Priser — PENDING
Shirley Priser, 85, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Nappanee Looks To Build New Fire Station By 2025
NAPPANEE — The city of Nappanee hosted a public hearing Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, to discuss plans to build a new fire station within the city limits. More than 50 people attended to hear comments from Mayor Phil Jenkins, Fire Chief Don Lehman and other city leaders. Jenkins said...
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
