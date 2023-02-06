ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South SR 14, north of West CR 1200S, Akron. Driver: Andrew D. Cummings, 34, West Dunn Street 1, Fulton. Cummings’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. Pierceton. Officers with the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alford Arrested On Two Warsaw Theft Cases

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a moped and packages containing clothing. John Thomas Alford, 59, 944 E. Garfield St., Warsaw, is charged with auto theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor. He is also charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Millersburg Teenager Arrested After Pursuit With Police

MILFORD — A Millersburg teenager was recently arrested after fleeing from law enforcement while in possession of marijuana and alcohol. Landyn Nicholas Morgan, 19, 512 E. Washington St., Millersburg, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
MILLERSBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Munoz Arrested For Strangulation, Domestic Battery

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after an alleged domestic incident. Luis David Munoz, 28, 316 S. 325E, Warsaw, is charged with strangulation, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 4, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic dispute...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Three Injured In Two Separate Crashes On US 31

FULTON COUNTY — Tobias Mullet, 34, Nappanee; Christopher Wallace, 30, Holton and Tyler Newton, 34, LaPaz, sustained injuries in two separate crashes at CR 700N and US 31 Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. Mullet suffered head injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Wallace suffered what...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shirley Priser — PENDING

Shirley Priser, 85, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nappanee Looks To Build New Fire Station By 2025

NAPPANEE — The city of Nappanee hosted a public hearing Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, to discuss plans to build a new fire station within the city limits. More than 50 people attended to hear comments from Mayor Phil Jenkins, Fire Chief Don Lehman and other city leaders. Jenkins said...
NAPPANEE, IN
wfft.com

Man found dead at One Stop Store identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

