Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Body cameras to be deployed in Baker County Detention Facility

MACCLENNY, Fla. – After obtaining the latest inspection report and a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, the News4JAX I-TEAM has learned some major changes are in the works for the Baker County Detention Center, where there have been complaints of inhumane conditions and the mistreatment of immigrants. The...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

As DCPS scrambles to review media centers, charter schools remain exempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County school administrators, media specialists and librarians are “erring on the side of caution” as they work to comply with a new state law restricting certain topics in school libraries and classroom book collections. As that district-wide effort continues amid the ongoing school...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Mayor

Seven candidates are on the ballot seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘It’s very scary’: Former administrator says state mental health facilities low on nursing staff & physicians, presenting ‘real danger’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Northeast Florida State Hospital says the situation with patients at the hospital is “very scary.”. Dr. Richard Herstein was the chief hospital administrator and chief medical officer for all Department of Children and Families state hospitals. “These individuals that are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Jacksonville man accused of using 3D printer to make machine guns, other firearms from his home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is accused of using a 3D printer to make machine guns and other firearms from his home. A grand jury recently indicted Lucas Shirley. According to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, he was selling thousands of dollars’ worth of homemade weapons, and he tried to sell guns he made to an undercover agent.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

