While vote-by-mail ballots are being delivered, negative TV ads continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Jacksonville gets ready to elect a new mayor, vote-by-mail ballots are now being delivered and early voting begins in 24 days. But what’s been happening for some time now is the negative TV ads in the mayor’s race, raising concern among the public and the candidates.
Renters’ Rights: What should you do if you are served with an eviction notice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM frequently hears from tenants panicked about receiving an eviction notice. We want to make sure you know your rights as a renter. James Tyer, a lawyer for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid who specializes in tenant rights, joined us on The Morning Show to answer some of the most common questions we receive.
Jacksonville collection event to allow residents to safely dispose of hazardous household, electronic waste
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is offering residents opportunities to safely and properly dispose of hazardous household and electronic waste. The first collection event this year is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Drew Park at 6621 Barnes Road South. Hazardous household waste...
I-TEAM: Body cameras to be deployed in Baker County Detention Facility
MACCLENNY, Fla. – After obtaining the latest inspection report and a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, the News4JAX I-TEAM has learned some major changes are in the works for the Baker County Detention Center, where there have been complaints of inhumane conditions and the mistreatment of immigrants. The...
Nearly 25% of middle schoolers in Duval County say they have considered suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ”Youth Risk Behavior Survey” Duval County students took in 2021 shows some results that should be concerning for parents -- and others that should be encouraging. According to the survey, in 2021:. Nearly 1 in 4 middle school students (24.4%) made a plan...
Riverfront 2025: City officials discuss plans for evolution of downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 projects are planned to transform Jacksonville’s downtown, including the highly anticipated Shipyard West and the Riverfront Plaza developments. Plans for these projects were discussed at an event Wednesday night at the Jacksonville Main Public Library Multipurpose Room called Riverfront 2025: A Look...
As DCPS scrambles to review media centers, charter schools remain exempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County school administrators, media specialists and librarians are “erring on the side of caution” as they work to comply with a new state law restricting certain topics in school libraries and classroom book collections. As that district-wide effort continues amid the ongoing school...
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
Jacksonville Mayor
Seven candidates are on the ballot seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
‘It’s very scary’: Former administrator says state mental health facilities low on nursing staff & physicians, presenting ‘real danger’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Northeast Florida State Hospital says the situation with patients at the hospital is “very scary.”. Dr. Richard Herstein was the chief hospital administrator and chief medical officer for all Department of Children and Families state hospitals. “These individuals that are...
Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
Conspiracy that led to Jaren Bridegan’s murder began just over a month before targeted ambush shooting in Jax Beach: court records
The state attorney’s office filed the formal charges against the man arrested in connection with the shooting death last year of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach, Duval County court records show. According to the court document, the conspiracy that led to the murder of Jared Bridegan began...
I-TEAM: Jacksonville man accused of using 3D printer to make guns, selling homemade weapons pleads not guilty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man accused of using a 3D printer to make machine guns and other firearms from his home pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple federal charges. Lucas Shirley, 27, was recently indicted, and he had his first appearance Friday afternoon on the indictment in federal...
Crash with fuel spill on I-95 north by airport, causing traffic backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is reporting to a traffic crash with a fuel spill on I-95 north, north of Max Leggett Parkway. Anyone traveling to or from Jacksonville International Airport this Friday afternoon will face delays.
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
I-TEAM: Jacksonville man accused of using 3D printer to make machine guns, other firearms from his home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is accused of using a 3D printer to make machine guns and other firearms from his home. A grand jury recently indicted Lucas Shirley. According to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, he was selling thousands of dollars’ worth of homemade weapons, and he tried to sell guns he made to an undercover agent.
I-TEAM: Baker County Sheriff’s Office found hospital staff reported crimes late, altered evidence
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – In a harsh email sent this past May, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office found the staff at the Northeast Florida State Hospital, or NEFSH, reported crimes late and destroyed or altered evidence in criminal investigations. The News4JAX I-TEAM has obtained a copy of the...
1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
New rooftop fish and oyster restaurant planned for Publix shopping center in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new fish and oyster restaurant is coming to San Marco and will move into a two-story cornerstone spot next to Publix. According to News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record, the city issued a permit for Gemma Fish + Oyster on Monday which is owned by the founders of Ember & Iron, which is located in St. Johns County.
