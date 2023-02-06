ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

parsippanyfocus.com

Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Announces his Candidacy for Township Council

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., announced his candidacy in a packed room at Barka Mediterranean Cuisine, Mountain Lakes, on Wednesday, February 1. Recently Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Council President Loretta Gragnani announced they will not seek re-election. All three council members’ term ends on...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

DeGroot Enters Morris County Commissioner Race

MORRIS COUNTY — Paul DeGroot of Montville has declared his candidacy for a seat on the Morris County Board of Commissioners and submitted his petition to be eligible for the Morris County Republican Committee convention on March 4, 2023. DeGroot, a former Passaic County Prosecutor, says he is looking...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Mark Schlette Earned his “Communication Badge”

PARSIPPANY — Mark Schlette, a scout with Scouts BSA Troop 72, attended the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, February 7, to earn his “Communication Badge.” Mark is a junior at Parsippany Hills High School. To earn a communication badge, the scout can select from a list...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Musella Makes Love the Focus of Successful Valentine’s Celebration

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella held the second annual Valentine’s Day Celebration at The Village on Wednesday, February 8. Musella was elected to Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council in 2022 and is now in his second year serving the residents of Parsippany. Residing with his wife Courtney...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Authorities Announce Missing Adult Female Located

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson announce that 25-year-old Imani Glover, reported missing from Morristown, has been found. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was initially reported missing to the Morristown Police Department by her mother...
MORRISTOWN, NJ

