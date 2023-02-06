Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case
GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
Prankster Cost Himself $700+ For Damaging Perry's Florist Flowers
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A 22-year-old Middletown, NY, man cost himself more than $700 in damages he caused when he sprayed plants at Perry's Florist, according to police. The man, dressed in a hazmat suit, entered the florist store on Harristown Road on January 16 and "began spraying plants and flowers with an unknown substance." Glen Rock Police Investigating If There are Other Hazmat Suit Wearing Individuals Lurking in Stores The man surrendered himself at police headquarters after being identified, and "confessed the incident was a prank," police said. The man stated that he was trying to establish himself as a “YouTuber”," police said....
Police: Man causes damage to home in domestic dispute
The court issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim before the suspect was released.
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Westchester
Police are investigating after a carjacking suspect was tracked to in a part of Westchester County.The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, after the carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced a…
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Port Jervis man sentenced up to 19 years for trafficking heroin
GOSHEN - A man who previously pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker in Orange County was sentenced Thursday to 17 to 19 years in state prison. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the sentence for Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis. In addition to the prison sentence, McInturff was sentenced...
Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
Armed Man Nabbed For Kidnapping Woman, Kids In Poughkeepsie, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been nabbed for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her two children at knifepoint and forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 in the city of Poughkeepsie. According to Det....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder trial set to begin
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man violates order of protection over 900 times
CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
UCSO: New Paltz man arrested for beating woman
A New Paltz man has been ordered to appear in the Town of Lloyd Justice Court after he allegedly fought a woman at the Mid-Hudson Inn.
Fake Phone Calls Increase In Putnam: Scammers Impersonating Banks, Police
Authorities in the Hudson Valley are warning of an increase in fake phone calls coming from scammers who impersonate banks or police officers to solicit money or personal information. The uptick in phone scams has been happening in Putnam County over several days, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on...
SP: Greene County man arrested after fleeing crash
CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from the town of Cairo was arrested after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday, causing injuries. Jovan Quillie-Louise Pelton, 24, faces multiple charges. Sunday morning, around 6:45, troopers responded to 1998 County Route 67 in the town of Cairo in response to a 911 call for a […]
Stolen car found submerged in pond off Route 17 in Goshen
Police say the stolen car was found in a drainage retention pond, but that no body was found inside.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill man charged with drug possession
CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
theexaminernews.com
State Trooper Charged with Issuing Falsified Tickets on Parkways
A New York State trooper was arrested and charged Jan. 31 with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, while patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State parkways. According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man charged with knifepoint kidnapping of mom and kids
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie man is under arrest on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly pulled a knife on a woman who was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street in that city with her two children, ages three and five. The incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. on...
