Wallkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case

GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
PORT JERVIS, NY
TAPinto.net

Prankster Cost Himself $700+ For Damaging Perry's Florist Flowers

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A 22-year-old Middletown, NY, man cost himself more than $700 in damages he caused when he sprayed plants at Perry's Florist, according to police. The man, dressed in a hazmat suit, entered the florist store on Harristown Road on January 16 and "began spraying plants and flowers with an unknown substance."  Glen Rock Police Investigating If There are Other Hazmat Suit Wearing Individuals Lurking in Stores The man surrendered himself at police headquarters after being identified, and "confessed the incident was a prank," police said. The man stated that he was trying to establish himself as a “YouTuber”," police said....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Westchester

Police are investigating after a carjacking suspect was tracked to in a part of Westchester County.The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, after the carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced a…
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murder trial set to begin

POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man violates order of protection over 900 times

CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SP: Greene County man arrested after fleeing crash

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from the town of Cairo was arrested after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday, causing injuries. Jovan Quillie-Louise Pelton, 24, faces multiple charges. Sunday morning, around 6:45, troopers responded to 1998 County Route 67 in the town of Cairo in response to a 911 call for a […]
CAIRO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill man charged with drug possession

CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
CATSKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

State Trooper Charged with Issuing Falsified Tickets on Parkways

A New York State trooper was arrested and charged Jan. 31 with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, while patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State parkways. According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

