President Joe Biden is visiting Tampa, Florida this week. Here’s what we know

President Joe Biden is making a trip to Tampa on Feb. 9, the White House announced on Friday.

The Florida stop is scheduled for two days after Biden delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

In that speech, he’s set to outline his policy priorities for the coming year and reflect on his administration’s work thus far.

Among the points he plans to hit: the state of American wages, inflation and job growth.

In Tampa, Biden will discuss his “commitment to lowering healthcare costs and protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare,” White House officials wrote in a news release.

They did not offer other specifics about the trip.