Cowboys Head to Hilton, Where No Road Team Has Won This Season
STILLWATER — There is only one Big 12 arena that a road team hasn’t won in this season, and the Cowboys are heading into it Saturday. Oklahoma State and Iowa State play at 5 p.m. Saturday in Hilton Coliseum, where the Cyclones are 12-0 this season picking up wins against teams like Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and Baylor. While playing in the 14,356-seat arena, Iowa State averages 75.6 points a game. Out of Hilton, the Cyclones average 65.5 points a game.
OSU Softball: No. 3 Cowgirls Top No. 25 Oregon 3-0 in Season-Opener
If there was any worry, Kelly Maxwell didn’t forget how to throw a softball during the offseason. Oklahoma State shut out Oregon 3-0 on Friday in the Cowgirls’ season-opener in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Maxwell threw all seven innings allowing only two hits while striking out 15 of the 22 batters she faced. She threw 92 pitches — 72 were strikes.
2024 Defensive Back Willie Nelson Commits to Oklahoma State
Willie Nelson picked up an Oklahoma State offer last May, and on the road since then the Cowboys must’ve always been on his mind. Nelson committed to Oklahoma State on Friday, becoming the third commitment in the Cowboys’ 2024 class along with running back Rodney Fields and tight end Josh Ford. Nelson is a 5-foot-9 defensive back from Longview, Texas. He chose OSU over offers from Oklahoma, Colorado, SMU and others.
Daily Bullets (Feb. 9): Pokes Extend Streak to Four, Spencer Sanders Leaving Wasn’t Unusual
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Pokes found a way to win over the last-place Red Raiders last night, pushed their winning streak to four, coming out on top of six of the last seven games (PFB) As...
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 71-68 Victory against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Cowboys and Red Raiders seemed destined for a fourth overtime game in their past eight meetings, but the shortest man on the floor had other ideas. John-Michael Wright’s last-second tip gave Oklahoma State a 71-68 win against Texas Tech on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was the Cowboys’ fourth straight win and their sixth in their past seven games. Here are five thoughts from OSU’s sixth conference win of the year.
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
Oklahoma State Offers Pair of 2024 Running Backs
With the 2023 class in the rearview after last week’s signing day, 2024 is now in focus. Oklahoma State offered a pair of touted running backs Tuesday in Waco’s Kiefer Sibley and Lufkin’s Kedren Young. Here are quick breakdowns of each guy. Sibley plays at Waco Connally,...
Videos: Boynton, Players Recaps Buzzer-Beating Win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team topped Texas Tech 71-68 on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena after a buzzer-beating tip-in from John-Michael Wight. After the game, Mike Boynton, Wright and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to recap the game.
PFB Podcast Ep. 506: OSU Hoops Keeps Winning
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell break down the run OSU’s hoops team is on. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As always,...
Gabriel Rodriguez, Younger Brother of Malcolm Rodriguez, Commits to OSU
The Rodriguez defensive pipeline will continue on at Oklahoma State. Malcolm Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the OSU football program this upcoming year less than two months after OSU formally offered him a spot on the team. He is expected to join the team as a walk-on.
