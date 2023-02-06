Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns
According to police, the suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns.
Four arrested after Providence narcotics investigation
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Andrew Kenyon, Hannah Shattuck, Angela Burke and Jason Hartman on February 7. The four were arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use.
VSP: West Rutland man arrested after family fight
A 41-year-old man was arrested after an incident in West Rutland, Vermont Thursday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe
STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
Stolen Gun Found On Repeat Violent Offender From Springfield: Police
A repeat violent offender from Springfield has added almost 10 new charges to their record after police found them in possession of a stolen gun this week. Earl Greene, age 42, was arrested while he was sleeping in a car in the 0-100 block of Greene Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Springfield Police report. The gun, which was sitting in the passenger seat, was reported stolen out of Vermont, according to police.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Hinesberg
HINESBERG — A 20-year-old man from Ferrisburgh was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Hinesberg yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Vermont Route 116 at around 2:20 a.m. Police allege that the man attempted to cause injury to a...
newportdispatch.com
Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
newportdispatch.com
Middlebury police looking to ID man and woman
MIDDLEBURY — Police in Middlebury say they are looking to identify two individuals. Officer Mason put out the request on social medai this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact him by email at [email protected]. You can also call 802-388-3191. At this time police have not said...
whdh.com
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective...
mynbc5.com
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Vt. — A person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford on Friday morning. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais of Wallingford was driving south on U.S. Route 7 at 6:43 a.m. when their vehicle crossed the center line and hit another driver head-on. Dauphinais...
State police find missing Perth man
The New York State Police are currently looking for a missing man from Perth. Christian Yager, 52, was last seen on February 7 at 7:00 a.m. heading west in a brown 2014 Buick Encore, plate number FTZ 2574 on State Highway 29 in the town of Mayfield in Fulton County.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man from Bomoseen was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed violation at around 1:45 a.m. According to the report, Devin Houle was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Man admits to making meth in Whitehall motel room
One of the two men charged with making meth in a Whitehall motel room back in 2020 has pleaded guilty.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI in Williamstown early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road near 34 Business Center Road at around 6:20 a.m. The driver was identified as a juvenile from Williamstown. During the investigation, police say they observed...
