A repeat violent offender from Springfield has added almost 10 new charges to their record after police found them in possession of a stolen gun this week. Earl Greene, age 42, was arrested while he was sleeping in a car in the 0-100 block of Greene Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Springfield Police report. The gun, which was sitting in the passenger seat, was reported stolen out of Vermont, according to police.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO