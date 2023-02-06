Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in road rage killing of teen leaving Astros game
"I hope he dreams that every night for the next however many years he lives because every night I go to bed with that image in my head," David 's father, Paul Castro, said of his son's killer.
Telenovela Star Pablo Lyle Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Road-Rage Death: 'It Haunts Me'
The actor was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 4 following an arrest for a 2019 incident when Lyle punched a man during a traffic-related argument Telenovela actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison following a road-rage incident that left one man dead in Miami. Lyle, 36, wore a jail jumpsuit and appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing, according to NBC Miami. The actor was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 4 following an arrest for a 2019 incident during...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges
"We believe justice has been served," a Chicago prosecutor said today (Jan 30).
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Accused drunken driver breaks down after learning pregnant fiancée died in NYC wreck
A pregnant Staten Island woman had her unborn baby ripped out and hurled 40 feet in a drunken-driving crash, officials said Monday — as her fiancé, the driver, learned only minutes before court that both had died. Suspect Adem Nikeziq, 30, wept uncontrollably during his first appearance before a judge, after his lawyer broke the news that his seven-months-pregnant fiancée and unborn daughter were dead. “No one told him that his fiancée and baby had passed,” Nikeziq’s lawyer, Mark Fonte, told The Post outside court. “He found out minutes ago, just before he came out [into the courtroom]. When I told him,...
talentrecap.com
Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed
Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
Video shows lawyer Elliot Blair dancing hours before he was found dead
Elliot Blair was happily dancing the night away hours before he was mysteriously found face-down dead at a Mexican resort. A video obtained by The Post shows Blair and his wife, Kimberley Williams, having fun and dancing to a live band at Splash Baja restaurant and bar in Rosarito Beach at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary before the trip took an ugly turn. Case Barnett, who represents Blair’s family, told The Post the couple had only been at Rosarito three days and were frequent visitors to the hotel and nearby bars and restaurants. The couple,...
iheart.com
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
Andre McDonald was just sentenced for admittedly killing his wife, now his father faces murder charges for allegedly killing his first 2 wives
A Texas man was recently sentenced for killing his wife. Now, that man’s father is set to be tried for murdering his first and second wives. On Monday, Air Force Major Andre McDonald, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after previously being convicted of manslaughter for admittedly killing his 29-year-old wife and later mutilating her body with fire and a claw hammer in a Bexar County field in March 2019.
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
Mother of Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff Shooting Says She Still Suffers ‘Life-Altering Injuries,’ Still in Critical Condition
Thousands of fans are still mourning the death of one-third of the rap trio Migos, Takeoff, after his sudden passing in the early hours of November 1 last year, but many are unaware of an innocent bystander who was also critically injured in the shooting that killed the rapper. Sydney...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign
The husband of a 72-year-old grandmother who was fatally crushed by a 2,600 lbs (1180kg) falling Denny’s sign has also died from injuries sustained in the freak accident.Lloyd Curtis, 77, died in hospital on 23 January, four days after his wife of 50 years Lillian Mae Curtis suffered catastrophic head injuries when the giant sign fell on their car in a restaurant parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, according to a report from ABC affilliate KVUE. The couple and their daughter Mary Graham, 58, had stopped for a meal after picking up Lloyd Curtis from a hospital in Louisville...
buzzfeednews.com
The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder
The father who was driving a Tesla that fell 250 feet off a Northern California cliff earlier this month while his family was inside has been charged with attempted murder. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged Monday with attempted murder and child abuse after prosecutors accused him of intentionally plunging off the cliff with his wife, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, on Jan. 2, according to a complaint filed by the San Mateo district attorney’s office. They all survived, and Patel spent weeks in a hospital before being booked into jail. He is being held without bail.
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
