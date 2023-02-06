Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensleyAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Friends, family honor longtime Dunwoody dog rescue volunteer
DUNWOODY, Ga. — To nearly all who knew or met her, Dunwoody resident Rosemary Rutland was an unrelenting force of selflessness, generosity and positivity. Friends and family said Rutland dedicated herself to supporting and caring for animals in the community for decades, helping countless dogs find forever homes with loving families in the process.
North Fulton mayors meet to discuss municipal elections
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City elections dominated discussions at the Feb. 9 meeting of the North Fulton Municipal Association held at the Avalon 1000 Building in Alpharetta. The organization, composed of elected and senior staff from North Fulton cities, meets monthly to discuss matters affecting their municipalities. Over the past...
Opinion: Check out gardening classes in Milton
Is a bee an insect, or just an irritant, or a benefit to your garden?. Why does this plant smell good, but that one is stinkweed?. I have $100 to buy tools for my garden, but what should I buy first?. These and other gardening questions will be answered at...
City of Milton March 2023 Tax Sale
Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the City of Milton, Fulton County Georgia. In favor of the City of Milton and, against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds...
Roswell Roots hosts activities saluting Black History Month
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell kicked off its annual festival for Black History Month, Roswell Roots on Jan. 29. The festival hosts various cultural and educational events across the month, from live theater to student art exhibits. The programs will be at various locations across Roswell. Events vary in cost, and some require registration.
Sandy Springs advances $50 million police headquarters
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved a measure for updated designs and cost analysis for expansion of the Police Headquarters and Municipal Court complex. At a special called meeting of the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority Feb. 7, the City Council approved a $50.7 million...
Forsyth residents ask officials to preserve equestrian center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents asked the Board of Commissioners to preserve the equestrian center at Polo Fields at a Feb. 2 public hearing. While the topic was not on the commission’s agenda at the meeting, county residents Joel and Jennifer Vanderveur told the board the equestrian center was one of the appeals to living in the county when they moved here three years ago.
Public Notice
PH-23-AB-02 Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
Death Notices - Week of February 9th
John “Jack” Blakney, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 28, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Anthony Ciliberto, 56, of Alpharetta, passed away on January 22, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Sheila Dial, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away on January...
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
Milton updates traffic calming policy, removes cost share
MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents now have to fully fund traffic calming measures within their subdivisions after the City Council voted Feb. 6 to end a policy to help share costs. The action ended a program that provided the city pay half the costs of measures taken by neighborhoods...
Man sleeping in car found with stolen gun
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell police officer responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car at a red light on Holcomb Bridge Road at 3 a.m. on Jan. 29. The man was later found to be a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm. The...
Identity theft victim reports new credit line
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man told Johns Creek Police Jan. 26 someone opened a line of credit at Macy’s using his identity. He received a text Jan. 18 asking him to register his new Macy’s credit card and received another text two days later with the same message.
Milton Starbucks is third Metro Atlanta store to unionize
ATLANTA — Baristas at a Milton Starbucks narrowly won a union election Jan. 5 with a razor-thin 11-10 vote. That makes the store, located at the intersection of Crabapple and Houze roads, the third Metro Atlanta Starbucks to unionize since last June and the 21st store in the South to join Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), which represents the vast majority of unionized Starbucks workers.
Performer evokes spirit of Harriet Tubman in one-woman play
ROSWELL, Ga. — The stage at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center was sparsely decorated, with only a few trunks and boxes as decoration for the one-woman show, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” Feb. 4. The set was all writer and star Leslie McCurdy needed to put on the play, which she has performed for 26 years.
Deputies search for man accused of striking wife
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27. A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
Request for Proposals
RFP #23-060-1 ON CALL CONCRETE INSTALLATION, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES. The City of Johns Creek extends a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified construction firms for On Call Concrete Installation, Maintenance and Repair Services. RFPs will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet with hard copies to City Hall no later than 2:00PM on March 1, 2023. A recommended attendance virtual Pre-bid meeting will take place February 16, 2023 at 10:00 A. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is February 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM.
Man’s identity used to get job with Uber
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police responded to a call Jan. 30 about a Social Security number fraudulently used to apply for an Uber driver position. Police met with the fraud victim who said he received a letter on Jan. 27 from the IRS regarding taxes. On the form, it showed that the man applied for an Uber driver position and had earned $2,581.20.
Man allegedly fires gun during domestic dispute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man on felony aggravated battery charges following a domestic dispute Jan. 31. Deputies arrived at a residence on Matt Highway in Cumming around 1 a.m. A woman at the scene said her stepson Brett Barrett, 43, had been drinking and shooting a firearm in the backyard. She said she believed Barrett had fired a gun inside the home as well.
