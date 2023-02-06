ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

wflx.com

School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County

A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday. Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Royal Palm Beach man faces charges of elderly abuse, neglect

A Royal Palm Beach man accused of abusing an elderly couple he was supposed to be caring for was arrested last week. Chris Gisonni, 50, is facing multiple charges, including elderly abuse, elderly neglect and kidnapping. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to conduct a welfare check over...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect

A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week. Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Military Trail at about 4:42 p.m. Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles with lanes closed. Police said...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach wants more people to report illegal dumping

Two years after the city of West Palm Beach created "Operation Clean Streets" to stop illegal dumping, the tipline hasn't gotten much action. Josh McDermott, the director of public works for the city, said about 38% of illegal dumping is construction and demolition waste. Often, McDermott said, it's done by...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Aqua Laser Studio customer ‘very surprised’ by 3 arrests

A third Aqua Laser Studio employee is accused of practicing medicine without a license. The doors of the Jupiter business remained closed Thursday. "I got a text message at 9:29 a.m., and it just said, 'Good morning, this is Aqua Laser Studio contacting you for my appointment today,'" Monica Block, a patient of the business said Thursday. "They just needed to reschedule."
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach

Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said. Delray Beach police and fire-rescue responded to the crash about 8 p.m. Witnesses said the vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by the southbound train, the police agency...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Missing 2-year-old Delray Beach boy found safe

Police in Delray Beach said they have safely located a missing 2-year-old boy that disappeared Thursday afternoon. The child, named Tyler Jules, vanished at about 4 p.m., police said. Police posted on Facebook just after 5:30 p.m. that the boy was located and is OK. Scripps Only Content 2023.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Here's how to vet doctors following cosmetic studio allegations

A Delray Beach consumer protection attorney is providing tips for consumers on how to vet doctors and medical clinics properly. This comes after an owner and an employee of a Jupiter cosmetic studio were arrested and accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures. Police in Jupiter said they conducted a joint...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says

The girlfriend of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin told WPTV that Levin owned a small gun and "had it Velcroed under his dashboard." It's not clear if Levin had a gun in the car the day he disappeared and ultimately died last week. Levin's girlfriend, Kathi Ginsberg, told...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Co-owner of Jupiter business also accused of practicing medicine without license

A third person accused of practicing medicine without a license has been arrested after an undercover operation led to the arrest of two others at a Jupiter cosmetic studio. Police in Jupiter arrested Jonathan Feinberg, 22, on Wednesday, one day after Aqua Laser Studio owner Donna Shuman, 54, and employee Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, 45, were arrested.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton High School making mental health priority

Everywhere you look at Boca Raton High School, you'll notice both subtle and bold messages illustrating that mental health is a priority for the entire school community. Messages throughout benches in common areas read "You are enough" and "Be the change." "The more they see them, the more they can...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Body found on beach near Atlantic Avenue

Police were investigating after a body was found on the beach Wednesday morning in Delray Beach. Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the man's body was found on the beach about 6:40 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. White had no additional information about the death investigation. Scripps...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Woman, 69, killed after motorcycle crashes into Martin County canal

A 69-year-old woman from Jensen Beach died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle into a Martin County canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the wreck happened at 11:14 a.m. on Southwest Allapattah Road, about a mile south of Martin Highway. The woman was traveling northbound on Southwest Allapattah...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca

There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city. Any avid "Seinfeld" fan will remember the fictitious Del Boca Vista retirement community where Jerry Seinfeld's parents lived. But, as Mayor Scott Singer...
BOCA RATON, FL

