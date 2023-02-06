Read full article on original website
School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County
A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday. Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.
Royal Palm Beach man faces charges of elderly abuse, neglect
A Royal Palm Beach man accused of abusing an elderly couple he was supposed to be caring for was arrested last week. Chris Gisonni, 50, is facing multiple charges, including elderly abuse, elderly neglect and kidnapping. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to conduct a welfare check over...
Video shows moments leading up to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening. Investigators told WPTV that one man is in the hospital but would not comment on his condition or if he was shot. Police said...
Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect
A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week. Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.
Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Military Trail at about 4:42 p.m. Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles with lanes closed. Police said...
Man injured in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook home from hospital
Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, is thankful to be out of the hospital in the comfort of his Boynton Beach home. "Man, my home environment as opposed to that hospital environment, my God they are night and day," he said. Wright had been in the hospital since beingseverely injured in a...
West Palm Beach wants more people to report illegal dumping
Two years after the city of West Palm Beach created "Operation Clean Streets" to stop illegal dumping, the tipline hasn't gotten much action. Josh McDermott, the director of public works for the city, said about 38% of illegal dumping is construction and demolition waste. Often, McDermott said, it's done by...
Aqua Laser Studio customer ‘very surprised’ by 3 arrests
A third Aqua Laser Studio employee is accused of practicing medicine without a license. The doors of the Jupiter business remained closed Thursday. "I got a text message at 9:29 a.m., and it just said, 'Good morning, this is Aqua Laser Studio contacting you for my appointment today,'" Monica Block, a patient of the business said Thursday. "They just needed to reschedule."
Girlfriend: Gary Levin was ‘golden man’ who ‘enjoyed people’
Family members of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens said his car has been found in North Carolina, where authorities said a murder suspect is now in custody. Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST.
2 killed in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach
Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said. Delray Beach police and fire-rescue responded to the crash about 8 p.m. Witnesses said the vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by the southbound train, the police agency...
Missing 2-year-old Delray Beach boy found safe
Police in Delray Beach said they have safely located a missing 2-year-old boy that disappeared Thursday afternoon. The child, named Tyler Jules, vanished at about 4 p.m., police said. Police posted on Facebook just after 5:30 p.m. that the boy was located and is OK. Scripps Only Content 2023.
Here's how to vet doctors following cosmetic studio allegations
A Delray Beach consumer protection attorney is providing tips for consumers on how to vet doctors and medical clinics properly. This comes after an owner and an employee of a Jupiter cosmetic studio were arrested and accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures. Police in Jupiter said they conducted a joint...
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says
The girlfriend of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin told WPTV that Levin owned a small gun and "had it Velcroed under his dashboard." It's not clear if Levin had a gun in the car the day he disappeared and ultimately died last week. Levin's girlfriend, Kathi Ginsberg, told...
Co-owner of Jupiter business also accused of practicing medicine without license
A third person accused of practicing medicine without a license has been arrested after an undercover operation led to the arrest of two others at a Jupiter cosmetic studio. Police in Jupiter arrested Jonathan Feinberg, 22, on Wednesday, one day after Aqua Laser Studio owner Donna Shuman, 54, and employee Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, 45, were arrested.
Boca Raton High School making mental health priority
Everywhere you look at Boca Raton High School, you'll notice both subtle and bold messages illustrating that mental health is a priority for the entire school community. Messages throughout benches in common areas read "You are enough" and "Be the change." "The more they see them, the more they can...
Body found on beach near Atlantic Avenue
Police were investigating after a body was found on the beach Wednesday morning in Delray Beach. Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the man's body was found on the beach about 6:40 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. White had no additional information about the death investigation. Scripps...
Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit
A Fort Pierce woman was arrested after nearly hitting two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a traffic stop on Interstate 95, then she refused to pull over, the agency said Wednesday. Luciana Jean Louis, 36, had a passenger and an unrestrained child in the car as she didn't attempt...
Woman, 69, killed after motorcycle crashes into Martin County canal
A 69-year-old woman from Jensen Beach died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle into a Martin County canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the wreck happened at 11:14 a.m. on Southwest Allapattah Road, about a mile south of Martin Highway. The woman was traveling northbound on Southwest Allapattah...
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city. Any avid "Seinfeld" fan will remember the fictitious Del Boca Vista retirement community where Jerry Seinfeld's parents lived. But, as Mayor Scott Singer...
