K H
4d ago

I don't like Camilla being called Her Majesty Queen... My beloved Queen Elizabeth worked 72 years for us, UK.as for Pricess Diana, she concluded her services on Earth. it was devastated 😢 💔 King did her wrong. I think P. Di, needs to RIP. There's nothing we can do about it. Pray and let it go. It's hard as it is hard to let my beloved Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. G-d has perpetually saved the Queen.I wished King abdicated the throne.

Reply(3)
39
mike
4d ago

Edward 8 couldn't be king and marry a divorced woman. Chuck had an affair while married, got a divorce, and then married a divorced woman. And he is going to be king? Please. Can a Brit explain this hypocrisy?

Reply(3)
35
Kenneth K
4d ago

even as a American, I don't see how Camilla can be crowned as any thing but as his mistress! she should just stand on the sideand be seen and that's all!

Reply(3)
14
Related
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?

Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
Popculture

Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule

Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince William must accept that Prince Harry will be at the coronation although he is not in agreement

Prince William has no choice but to go along with the wishes of King Charles. King Charles has enlisted the help of Archbishop Justin Welby in smoothing things over with Prince Harry so that his son and Meghan Markle will attend the May 6 coronation. This will probably be for appearance's sake much like the Fab Four walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Daily Beast is reporting that an unnamed close friend of Prince William says the heir apparent to the throne is not in agreement but must because accept his father's decision.
People

King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers

King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
SheKnows

A Friend of Prince William’s Revealed Exactly What the Royal Is Allegedly Feeling About Prince Harry Ahead of Looming Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Prince William had his way, he probably wouldn’t be inviting Prince Harry to their father’s coronation. It sounds like the Prince of Wales is dealing with some big feelings after his younger brother released his memoir, Spare, in speaking his truth about life behind palace walls.  According to a William pal who spilled the tea to the Daily Beast, he would “much rather Harry wasn’t there” at the May 6 event. By all accounts, it seems that Charles genuinely wants...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
netflixjunkie.com

DEBUNKED! Not Prince Harry but Prince William Broke the Royal Protocol for TWO Commoners During His Wedding

Prince William was hailed as a perfect elder brother in April 2011 when he broke a major royal protocol for Prince Harry. Various media reports suggested that the heir to the throne appointed his younger brother as his best man during his wedding to Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. Notably, the royal family did not follow the concept of the best man, as they termed them supporters.
Popculture

Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William Will Skip Valentine's Tradition This Year

Kate Middleton made a surprising revelation while perusing the Leeds Kirkgate Market in her father's hometown of Leeds. According to Vanity Fair, Middleton stopped by a flower stall in the market and dealt with a little salesmanship from florist Neil Ashcroft. It was here that the princess revealed a surprising...
