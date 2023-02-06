I don't like Camilla being called Her Majesty Queen... My beloved Queen Elizabeth worked 72 years for us, UK.as for Pricess Diana, she concluded her services on Earth. it was devastated 😢 💔 King did her wrong. I think P. Di, needs to RIP. There's nothing we can do about it. Pray and let it go. It's hard as it is hard to let my beloved Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. G-d has perpetually saved the Queen.I wished King abdicated the throne.
Edward 8 couldn't be king and marry a divorced woman. Chuck had an affair while married, got a divorce, and then married a divorced woman. And he is going to be king? Please. Can a Brit explain this hypocrisy?
even as a American, I don't see how Camilla can be crowned as any thing but as his mistress! she should just stand on the sideand be seen and that's all!
Comments