Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
All About Keshia Knight Pulliam's Daughter (and Baby on the Way!)
Keshia Knight Pulliam is currently expecting her second child Keshia Knight Pulliam is ready to become a mom for the second time. In December 2022, The Cosby Show actress shared the news that she and her husband, Brad James, whom she married in October 2021, are expecting their first child together. Pulliam is also mom to daughter Ella, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. Hartwell filed for divorce from Pulliam in July 2016 after six months of marriage and just a week after Pulliam announced that...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. RELATED: How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding:...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, the son of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, died Sunday Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son. On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling...
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
During a podcast guest spot Wednesday, Kutcher addressed the now-viral assessment of his red-carpet chemistry with Your Place or Mine costar Witherspoon Ashton Kutcher is explaining why he looked a bit awkward on the red carpet with his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon. While at their Netflix film's premiere in Los Angeles last week, Kutcher wore a serious expression and kept his hands in his pockets while standing next to a smiling Witherspoon — something the 45-year-old revealed Wednesday was on purpose. "Here's the thing: If I put my arm around...
Kylie Jenner Lovingly Kisses 1-Year-Old Son Aire in Adorable New Video
The make-up mogul, 25, shared some footage of her cuddling son Aire, who turned one earlier this month, on her Instagram Stories Tuesday Kylie Jenner is showering her baby boy with love. The make-up mogul, 25, shared some adorable footage of her kissing and cuddling son Aire, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. Wearing a dark gray T-shirt Kylie can be seen planting kisses on the infant's cheek as Stephen Sanchez's song "Until I Found You" plays in the background. The Kardashians star...
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from...
Pamela Anderson Said She Doesn't Want To Disrupt Tommy Lee's Marriage, But Her Text Messages Allegedly Tell A Different Story
Pamela Anderson's alleged texts to Tommy Lee have raised suspicions over her more innocent claims about not disrupting his marriage.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Kealia Watt Says Relationship with Husband J.J. Has Changed Since Welcoming Son
"A baby is not something that makes your relationship so much better and easier," the soccer star tells PEOPLE Kealia Ohai Watt and J.J. Watt know how to be great on the field and, now that they are parents, they are learning how to be the best teammates to each other off the field. Kealia, 31, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about how she and her husband's lives and relationship have changed since welcoming son Koa James in October. The soccer player says having a new...
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
Legend and Teigen welcomed baby Esti, who joins big sister Luna and big brother Miles, on Jan. 13 John Legend says the road to welcoming his new baby girl with his wife Chrissy Teigen wasn't easy. On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "All of Me" crooner, 43, got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter Esti Maxine and why they think it's helpful to others to be open about their struggles. "We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael. "Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully,...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4 Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl! The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes. In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair. Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter,...
Holly Robinson Peete 'Shocked' Husband Rodney with Entire USC Marching Band at Their Wedding
Holly Robinson Peete knows how to pull off a surprise of epic proportions. When the actress was planning her 1995 nuptials to her NFL quarterback husband Rodney Peete, she knew she wanted to go big. "In 1994 Rodney shocked and surprised me with what I think is arguably the best...
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She and Tarek Are Staying in 'Private Little Bubble' with Baby Boy
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together on Jan. 31 Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are soaking up special moments with their baby boy before introducing him to the world. The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram Thursday featuring glimpses at her newborn son, whom she and Tarek welcomed last month, explaining that the couple is staying in their "happy, private little bubble" before sharing more details about their son. "Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our...
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
