Jennifer Heineman Tauszky
4d ago
fences around the Capitol, fences around his house, but no fence for our borders, cause fences don't work, can't even make this nonsense up
Heather Joyce-Fenton
4d ago
The president who got the most votes in history is also the first to put a fence around the Capitol anytime he's there. It ain't for fear of "insurrectionists" either since no capitol cops are going to be holding the doors open for anyone
David M.
3d ago
when congress needs to install fencing to protect themselves, but can't install fencing at our border. People really need to wake up
