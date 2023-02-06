Northern pike are able to tolerate lower levels of dissolved oxygen when compared to other native North Dakota fish species. Simonson Photo. With the early onset of winter across much of North Dakota and record levels of November and December snow covering newly-formed ice on lakes last fall, early guesses were that many of the state’s shallower waters would face winterkill issues resulting from those conditions. With dissolved oxygen surveys underway since last month and running through February, North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F} officials and staff have confirmed that to be the case on approximately 12 to 15 lakes in the state thus far with as many as 50 susceptible to the effects of low oxygen, according to Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO