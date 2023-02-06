Read full article on original website
Onward State
Jalen Pickett Earns Spot On Naismith Player Of The Year Midseason Team
Penn State men’s basketball star Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team on Thursday, representing a bright spot during the team’s three-game losing streak. The senior guard is in the midst of a stellar final season as a Nittany Lion, seeking to...
Onward State
Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch
It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Adds Brandi Stuart To Administrative Staff
Penn State announced Wednesday its hiring of Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations. Stuart’s hiring comes as part of an effort by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft to reorganize Penn State’s upper-level administration following his arrival at Penn State. Stuart,...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Overtime Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 79-74
Penn State men’s basketball (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) lost a tough 79-74 overtime battle against Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten). Jalen Pickett led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Seth Lundy added 14 points and nine rebounds to the box score. Camren Wynter had a...
Onward State
‘A Two-Way Street’: New Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans Describes Philosophy
Marques Hagans is a relationship guy. At his first press conference since being hired as Penn State’s new wide receivers coach on January 23, Hagans made that very clear. Having spent 12 years with the University of Virginia coaching staff and another five years as a player, the relationships Hagans built with the Charlottesville community were one of the largest sources of hesitation before his relocation.
Onward State
Taking A Look At Penn State Athletics’ FY 2022 Financial Statements
Get ready, finance bros. New financials just dropped. Penn State Athletics issued its FY 2022 annual financial report to the NCAA on January 13, 2023, its latest financials (it’s really just a giant income statement) for the fiscal year. The department releases this report to the public every year,...
Onward State
Apply To Be Onward State Stud Charlie Pegler’s Valentine
If your calendar is currently open on the evening of Tuesday, February 14, fret no longer, ladies. We have one, simple question for you: “Have you met Charlie?”. Onward State staffer Charlie Pegler is on the market, and he’s looking to spend Valentine’s Day with a lucky counterpart. He’s a sophomore majoring in finance and hails from Darien, Connecticut. In high school, he became close, personal friends with Saquon Barkley, and plans on featuring the former NFL Rookie of the Year on Onward State’s Podcast, Podward State.
Onward State
It’s All About Location: An Open Letter To The Penn State All-Sports Museum
Hello! How are you? I had a thought regarding your current location, and believe there might just be a potential upgrade in store for you. Since the Palmer Museum of Art is moving to the Arboretum, now is the perfect time to take its spot by moving your museum from Beaver Stadium to a more ideal location for students.
Onward State
Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial
Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...
Onward State
Serenade Your Lover With A Visit From The Nittany Knights’ ‘Singing Valentines’
It’s time to step up your game in the romance department, folks. Flowers and chocolate are soooo last year. This Valentine’s Day, you can send your lover a real-life barbershop quartet. It’s like a mariachi band but better. The Nittany Knights a capella barbershop chorus will be...
Onward State
Cafe 210 West To Host ‘2/10 Day’ February 10
Cafe 210 West is hosting its annual “2/10 Day,” today, February 10. From 2 to 10 p.m., customers can order a variety of food and drink items for just $2.10. ~Any~ Cafe tea is just $2.10, and 16-ounce Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts are available for the reduced price as well. Skillet fries, buffalo chicken dip, burger baskets, and pulled pork baskets will also be included in the deal.
