State College, PA

Onward State

Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch

It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Takes Down No. 23 Rutgers 33-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) outlasted No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5 Big Ten) 33-8 Friday evening at Jersey Mike’s Arena. After Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped the Nittany Lions’ first two bouts decisively, Beau Bartlett righted the ship with a steady 12-1 major decision victory. From there, Cael Sanderson’s group coasted, pulling out a 33-8 road triumph.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Athletics Adds Brandi Stuart To Administrative Staff

Penn State announced Wednesday its hiring of Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations. Stuart’s hiring comes as part of an effort by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft to reorganize Penn State’s upper-level administration following his arrival at Penn State. Stuart,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Drops Overtime Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 79-74

Penn State men’s basketball (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) lost a tough 79-74 overtime battle against Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten). Jalen Pickett led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Seth Lundy added 14 points and nine rebounds to the box score. Camren Wynter had a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

‘A Two-Way Street’: New Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans Describes Philosophy

Marques Hagans is a relationship guy. At his first press conference since being hired as Penn State’s new wide receivers coach on January 23, Hagans made that very clear. Having spent 12 years with the University of Virginia coaching staff and another five years as a player, the relationships Hagans built with the Charlottesville community were one of the largest sources of hesitation before his relocation.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Onward State

Taking A Look At Penn State Athletics’ FY 2022 Financial Statements

Get ready, finance bros. New financials just dropped. Penn State Athletics issued its FY 2022 annual financial report to the NCAA on January 13, 2023, its latest financials (it’s really just a giant income statement) for the fiscal year. The department releases this report to the public every year,...
Onward State

Apply To Be Onward State Stud Charlie Pegler’s Valentine

If your calendar is currently open on the evening of Tuesday, February 14, fret no longer, ladies. We have one, simple question for you: “Have you met Charlie?”. Onward State staffer Charlie Pegler is on the market, and he’s looking to spend Valentine’s Day with a lucky counterpart. He’s a sophomore majoring in finance and hails from Darien, Connecticut. In high school, he became close, personal friends with Saquon Barkley, and plans on featuring the former NFL Rookie of the Year on Onward State’s Podcast, Podward State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...
Onward State

Cafe 210 West To Host ‘2/10 Day’ February 10

Cafe 210 West is hosting its annual “2/10 Day,” today, February 10. From 2 to 10 p.m., customers can order a variety of food and drink items for just $2.10. ~Any~ Cafe tea is just $2.10, and 16-ounce Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts are available for the reduced price as well. Skillet fries, buffalo chicken dip, burger baskets, and pulled pork baskets will also be included in the deal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

