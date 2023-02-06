ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Gibson, MS

Third suspect arrested for murder of Mississippi man. Victim’s wife among suspects in shooting death.

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPxnb_0keI311t00

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the January murder of a man found deceased in a pickup truck.

Carl McDaniel, 42 of Port Gibson, was found dead on Jan. 15 in a pickup truck after law enforcement responded to a call of shots fired on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson.

McDaniel’s wife, Natasha McDaniel, 38 of Port Gibson, and Robert Mays, 35, were arrested in January and were also both charged with first-degree murder in relation to McDaniel’s death.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a search warrant for Justin Bailey, 31 of Port Gibson, at his residence on East-West Reeve Drive. Bailey was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that the most recent arrest is part of an ongoing investigation led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and that more arrests related to the murder are anticipated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

3 charged with kidnapping related to missing 14-year-old

3 people have been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a 14-year-old ward of the state. The 14-year-old came up missing several days ago and an alert was sent to the community. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace explains, “The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
easttexasradio.com

Escaped Murder Suspect Found Dead In Sulphur Springs

On Tuesday, Feb 7, at 1:12 pm, officers responded to the Pacific Park restroom regarding a welfare concern of an individual who had been in the bathroom for a long time. After making entry, officers discovered a deceased individual without identification. They sent the body to Dallas Medical Examiner to attempt to make an identification. The Medical Examiner identified the person from fingerprints as the escaped murder suspect Travero McElroy of Jackson, Mississippi. The cause of death is still pending, but there is no foul play suspected at this time.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Magnolia State Live

‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation

Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger

The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAPT

Family Dollar scene of armed robbery, attempted carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking. The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. Monday at Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Capitol police are asking anyone with information about the case...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce arrests of five individuals, one wanted for 2017 homicide

[Editor’s note: A photo of a suspect was mislabeled as the victim. This has been corrected.]. The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrests of five individuals for separate offenses. One arrest was related to a homicide. Arrest made in 2017 homicide. Four minutes after midnight on October 30, 2017,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials still waiting on ID of bone found inside boot by hunters at Mississippi bayou

The investigation into a bone found inside a boot by duck hunters on the Warren-Issaquena County line on Jan. 16 has not yet yielded results, officials said Monday. Issaquena County Sheriff Waye Windham confirmed to The Vicksburg Post that the bone and boot were still housed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab nearly a month after the suspected human remains were first discovered.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy