Shirley Woman Indicted For Driving Over Boy Twice, DA Says

388 Mastic Road in Mastic Beach (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

A Long Island woman has been indicted for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car and driving over him twice, and then trading in her car.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that Jennifer Nelson, age 35, of Shirley.

“This defendant – an adult – allegedly thought she could take the law into her own hands and tried to kill a 15-year-old in the process,” said Tierney. “This defendant’s incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimization of her own child is no excuse."

Nelson was indicted and arraigned on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury

According to the investigation, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, Nelson drove her 2020 Honda Passport to the Dunkin’ Donuts located across from William Floyd High School.

She believed that students who participated in a robbery targeting her son earlier that day, were still present at the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, and she allegedly wanted to confront them, the DA's Office said.

Once in the parking lot, Nelson threatened a group of students while brandishing a knife and a small bat. During this incident, the victim left the parking lot and walked across the street to the parking lot of Manhattan Bagel, the DA's office said.

Officials said Nelson allegedly then got back into her vehicle, left the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, crossed Mastic Road, entered the parking lot of Manhattan Bagel at a high rate of speed, and drove directly at the victim who was standing in the parking lot.

Nelson’s vehicle struck the victim who then fell onto the ground. Nelson proceeded to drive over the victim, up onto a curb, reversed, drove over the victim again, and then fled the scene, the DA's Office said.

Later that evening, Nelson allegedly traded her 2020 Honda Passport in for a newer model, even though her lease was not set to expire, they added.

The victim suffered serious physical injury including multiple fractures of the pelvis, six fractured ribs, a punctured lung, and numerous bruises and abrasions.

Nelson was released on her own recognizance by Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei.

She is due to appear in court again on March 21.

