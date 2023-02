The East Central Community College Warriors were back home tonight on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium playing the Lions of East Mississippi Community College from Scooba. The Warriors dropped the game to the Lions by the final score of 82-66 and fall to 3-7 in conference play and 12-10 overall while the Lions improve to 9-2 and 18-3 overall.

DECATUR, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO