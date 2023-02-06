Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
thelundreport.org
Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements
Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties
Nathan Gullickson was treated for his opioid addiction in December within 24 hours of seeking aid from a Portland clinic. He received the quick help through a program funded by Measure 110, Oregon’s first-in-the-nation approach to addiction, which voters approved in 2020. The measure directs marijuana tax revenues toward addiction support programs and services, while […] The post Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
oregonbusiness.com
Industry Veteran: Oregon Poised to Become a World Leader in Manufactured Homes
Rising West Coast demand and mass timber production make Oregon an ideal market for factory-built homes – but it needs more factories first. Coming from a tech startup, Greg Howes was shocked by the inefficiencies he saw in the construction market when he entered the mass timber industry 15 years ago.
columbiagorgenews.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system
Oregon’s behavioral health system faces a crushing demand for services, with a logjam at every intersection of the system. Thousands of people need treatment but there are too few facilities, and those that exist have trouble hiring staff and finding them housing. The Oregon State Hospital, the state-run psychiatric facility, is full yet under a […] The post Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
KXL
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze
The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
focushillsboro.com
Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law
Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
kqennewsradio.com
REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD
On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
Channel 6000
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
KATU.com
Oregon SNAP food benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — A change is coming for people on food assistance in Oregon. Starting next month, people will no longer receive emergency food benefits. The extra benefits from the federal government started going out during the pandemic and will be expiring this month. In March, people will only...
Hospital mask mandates may change soon, Oregon Health Authority says
In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate, but those mandates may change soon.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
