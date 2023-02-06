ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements

Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets

Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties

Nathan Gullickson was treated for his opioid addiction in December within 24 hours of seeking aid from a Portland clinic.  He received the quick help through a program funded by Measure 110, Oregon’s first-in-the-nation approach to addiction, which voters approved in 2020. The measure directs marijuana tax revenues toward addiction support programs and services, while […] The post Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system

Oregon’s behavioral health system faces a crushing demand for services, with a logjam at every intersection of the system. Thousands of people need treatment but there are too few facilities, and those that exist have trouble hiring staff and finding them housing. The Oregon State Hospital, the state-run psychiatric facility, is full yet under a […] The post Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze

The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes

For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law

Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD

On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE

