wpde.com
Crash with injuries blocks Conway-bound traffic along Highway 501 near Gardner Lacy Rd.
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with injuries has blocked traffic along Highway 501 North near Conway. SC Highway Patrol reports that there are injuries associated with this crash and SCDOT reports that all lanes of Highway 501 N near Gardner Lacy Road are blocked as of 6:45 p.m.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating incident that left one person hurt on West Jody Road in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident with injuries Friday evening in the area of the 2200 block of West Jody Road in Florence, according to officials. Officials said a victim was located and transported by EMS to a hospital for...
wpde.com
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
WMBF
Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area. Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road. First responders said one car is reported overturned...
wpde.com
Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
wpde.com
Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the […]
wpde.com
Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
wpde.com
GALLERY: Cherry Grove Pier rebuild, first section almost complete
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When Hurricane Ian hit in September, it damaged five piers along the Grand Strand, one of them including the Cherry Grove Pier. The rebuild began in January when supplies such as a truckload of lumber were delivered to the pier in order for construction to begin.
WECT
Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
wpde.com
Two more arrested after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, February 1 the body of Timothy O. Jacobs, was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton. One week later on February 8 Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee...
wpde.com
Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach reaches state supreme court
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a lawsuit that's been four years in the making. Nine Myrtle Beach businesses are suing the city for passing an ordinance that prohibits smoke shops, tobacco stores, and nicotine products like cigars, cigarettes. and vapes from being sold in a certain area of the city.
wpde.com
91-year-old woman intentionally struck by car in Robeson County, troopers say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 91-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a car on Mt. Zion Church Road in Robeson County, according to N.C. Highway Patrol (NCHP). Troopers said they believe the woman was intentionally hit by the car and was...
wpde.com
Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
WMBF
Coroner: 35-year-old woman killed by vehicle while walking in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner identified the 35-year-old woman who died after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. The Georgetown County Coroner said Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, of Georgetown, was...
columbuscountynews.com
Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting
Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
wpde.com
Fight between teens leads to deadly Mullins shooting: Police
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting near a grocery store Wednesday afternoon close to Mayers Street, according to Cpt. Phillip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old was arrested in the incident. Mostowski said the shooting happened after a fight...
WMBF
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
wpde.com
NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast
WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
