Indianapolis, IN

2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot.

On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, another teenager turned himself in and remains in police custody. IMPD is not naming the second individual at this time.

Police had previously arrested three other people in the case: 35-year-old Christina Clark, 29-year-old Josselyn Johnson and 21-year-old Jaheim Miller.

IMPD arrests 3 people following alleged kidnapping, assault, ransom, murder on Indy’s east side

The arrests are related to the murder of 28-year-old Corbin Ray Rogers, who was found shot to death inside a home on North Euclid Avenue on Dec. 8. Officers were called to the area after maintenance men told police they chased two burglary suspects to the vacant home; Rogers was found inside.

An 11-page probable cause affidavit detailed a kidnapping, extortion and assault that ended in Rogers’ death. Investigators said one of the suspects, Christina Clark, believed Rogers had stolen her car.

IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side

She spotted him walking near a gas station; he was driven to a vacant apartment complex on Baltimore Terrace, where police said he was interrogated and beaten.

Clark texted a ransom demand to Rogers’ girlfriend and grandmother, according to court documents, with one video showing Rogers begging for $5,000. Additional messages showed him inside a car with a gun pointed at his head, with the suspect threatening to kill Rogers unless his family paid up.

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

Josselyn Johnson and Jaheim Miller told investigators they witnessed the assault on Rogers and helped drive him to Euclid, along with a pair of other suspects who went unnamed in the original affidavit.

After Clark, Johnson and Miller were arrested on Dec. 14, police said additional arrests were possible. Now, two additional suspects are in custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

