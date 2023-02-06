Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Morning Journal
Elyria Public Library System unveils strategic plan
Elyria Public Library System Director Jennifer Starkey recently announced the system’s new mission statement: to connect, engage and inspire all with intellectual and creative opportunities. The 2023 to 2026 Strategic Plan is available on the library’s website elyria.lib.oh.us and Starkey said it refreshes the library’s purpose and direction while...
Morning Journal
Ritter Public Library, archaeological society to discuss historic mounds
Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave. in Vermilion, will welcome back a touch of history Feb. 11. Entering the third segment of a series of presentations by Glenwood Boatman, vice president of the Sandusky Bay Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio, patrons will be immersed in the history of the Seamans Fort Defense mounds of Milan, Ohio.
Morning Journal
Thomasina Patton named to Lorain County Community College Board of Trustees
Lorain County Community College recently welcomed a new member to its Board of Trustees, thanks to an appointment from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Thomasina Patton of Avon Lake marks the third trustee member DeWine appointed since becoming governor. Patton’s term, which began Jan. 1, will run through August 2027.
Morning Journal
Lorain County Community Action Agency’s Winter Crisis program continues through March 31
Winter heating assistance for residents who are without heat or threatened with disconnection is available now through March 31, according to a news release from Lorain County Community Action Agency. Winter Crisis applicants must be living at or below 175% of the federal poverty line. Crisis appointments can be scheduled...
Morning Journal
Amherst Schools, Lorain County agree on tax increment financing project
Amherst Exempted Village School District has reached an agreement with Lorain County commissioners regarding a tax increment financing project that was proposed in September. “Back in August, we were approached by the county about their want to build a new road between Route 58 and Oberlin Road to help with access to a new development that Tom Oster is developing,” said Mike Molnar, superintendent of Amherst Schools.
Morning Journal
Amherst police Lt. Dan Makruski retires, joins state as mobile training officer
As a law enforcement officer, Amherst Police Department Lt. Dan Makruski made it his mission to protect and serve his community. Now, Makruski’s mission is slightly changing. “I have always been dedicated to helping others, ever since I was little,” Makruski said. He still will help others, but...
Morning Journal
Suzin L. Chocolatier in Elyria reopens for business after building partially collapses
Customers didn’t let a construction issue stop them Feb. 10 as they poured into Suzin L. Chocolatier, a candy shop in Elyria. The candy shop’s building, at 230 Broad St., which houses Suzin L Chocolatier, had a partial building collapse at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 9, according to a news release issued by Elyria Fire Department Chief Joseph D. Pronesti.
Morning Journal
License plate readers OK’d by Lorain City Council
Lorain City Council approved the purchase of license plate readers during a meeting Feb. 8 to assist the Lorain Police Department in locating criminal suspects. Flock Group Inc. will provide the equipment and maintain it through a five-year agreement not to exceed $531,500, according to city documents. The money will...
Morning Journal
Vermilion man asks Lorain County commissioners for help with broken fire hydrants in city
A Vermilion resident has been attending Lorain County commissioners’ meetings for more than a year asking for repairs to fire hydrants. Of the five fire hydrants that Michael DeCarlo, of Elberta Street, has found, two of them are located on the street he lives on with his wife, Linda DeCarlo.
Morning Journal
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
Morning Journal
Avon wrestling: Freshman Eian Englehart stands out in a veteran lineup
On a team filled with veterans, Avon 190-pound wrestler Eian Englehart stands out. He wrestles like a veteran, demonstrates an excellent understanding of footwork and technique, and has nailed 20 unlucky opponents on their backs for pinfalls this year. Overall, Englehart has earned a 25-9 record on the year. One...
Morning Journal
Morning Journal Players of the Week for Feb. 10
On the mat: Rocco earned two pins in matches against Willard and Avon on Feb. 4, bringing his record to 33-1 with 22 pins on the year. Off the mat: Rocco has two nicknames; Tony “Blue Eyes” and Tony “Two Toes”. His favorite sports memory is eating with the team after a meet and getting to know the friends he’s made from all over the state. A hobby of his is illustrating/drawing along with a dose of writing, so it comes as no surprise his favorite school subject is art, along with “all types of history.” His favorite food is his Mom’s cooking, bagels, sushi, any type of fruit, favorite movies “Nacho Libre,” as well as “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” not to mention reading comics from all over the world, potentially while listening to Outlaw country like Johnny Cash and rooting for the Cleveland sports teams.
Morning Journal
Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Feb. 8
4: (4) Avon (12-7) 5: (7) Elyria Catholic (15-4) Dropped out: Rocky River (9-9) Watch list: North Olmsted (8-11) Crop comments: For the first time all season, there is a new No. 1 in the rankings: North Ridgeville. The Rangers are now tied for the conference lead with Avon Lake, and just got done rolling Midview on Feb. 7. NR needed Avon Lake to lose to have a shot to win the outright title, and the Shoremen lost to Elyria on Feb. 7. North Ridgeville hasn’t lost in a month and is the hottest team in the area right now. … Avon Lake has been hanging on for dear life to win some of these recent games, but it finally caught up to the Shoremen. Both Avon Lake and North Ridgeville are deserving of the top spot, but recent trends show the Rangers have been playing better. If both teams win on Feb. 10, they will play each other on Feb. 17 at Avon Lake for the outright title. That’s how it should be. … Elyria might’ve just pulled off the best win of the season in the area. The Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak was snapped by North Ridgeville on Feb. 3, but they responded with the 58-57 overtime win over Avon Lake. North Ridgeville’s win over Midview eliminated Elyria from the conference title hunt, but the Pioneers have shown a lot of growth over the past couple of months. … Avon has been losing lately, but all seven losses by the Eagles have been to quality teams. Two losses in a row to Brunswick and Berea-Midpark is a tough pill to swallow, but Avon welcomes Midview on Feb. 10 with a chance to get some momentum heading into the postseason. … Jumping up to No. 5 is Elyria Catholic. The Panthers had a two-game losing streak after winning eight in a row, but have righted the ship by winning the past four games. EC is also playing good basketball at the right time, and looks to keep advancing in the GLC tournament. … As much as Avon needs momentum, so does Midview. The Middies lost to Berea-Midpark and North Ridgeville in consecutive games, but again, quality opponents. Midview has now lost three of four including the double overtime defeat to Avon Lake, but the game against Avon on Feb. 10 looms large for both teams. … Lorain drops another spot this week to No. 7, but the Titans lost to a good Cleveland Heights team. It has been a struggle recently for Lorain, and it doesn’t get any easier on Feb. 9 at Garfield Heights. … Westlake stays at No. 8 after picking up two wins in the past week. The Demons advanced in the GLC tournament with a win over Buckeye, and will now face Valley Forge on Feb. 10. … Despite losing to Columbia on Feb. 3, Brookside goes up a spot to No. 9. The Cardinals entered Feb. 7 in a four-way tie for first place in the LC8, and entered Feb. 8 all alone in first. Brookside beat Oberlin, and Keystone and Columbia both dropped games. The regular season is coming to a quick close, and Brookside is back in the driver seat to win the conference title. … Columbia wasn’t even on the watch list last week, and as egregious as that probably was, the Raiders earned their spot in the rankings with the win over Brookside. Losing to Firelands on Feb. 7 was a tough blow to the Raiders’ conference title hopes, and it cost them a spot or two on this list. … Rocky River drops out of the rankings after losing to Parma in the opening round of the GLC tournament. It’s only one loss, but it was one that the Pirates will regret. … North Olmsted remains on the watch list for marching on in the GLC tournament with a victory over Normandy on Feb. 7. The Eagles lost by three against Westlake on Feb. 3, but the Normandy win is huge. On Feb. 10, North Olmsted will face Elyria Catholic.
Morning Journal
Oberlin boys basketball hangs on for tough road win against peaking Clearview, 72-67
With Oberlin on a multi-game losing skid, the Phoenix needed something to jolt them to life. It seemed like a trip to Clearview to play the Clippers Feb. 10 would do it, with a 16-point lead in the second quarter and then a 13-point advantage in the mid-third quarter. The...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs. St Joseph Academy girls basketball: Panthers finished regular season undefeated at home
Elyria Catholic has yet to lose a home game in its 2022-23 season. On Feb. 8 against St. Joseph Academy, a defending Division I district champion, the Panthers capped their regular season with a 38-31 win at home. Elyria Catholic finished its regular season with an 18-4 record and an...
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls vs. Gilmour Academy girls basketball: Experienced Bulldogs slay Lancers in regular season finale
Olmsted Falls has a lot of experience on the floor as two-time defending district champion. On the court against the young and talented Gilmour Academy on Feb. 9, the experienced Bulldogs got the better of the Lancers with a 69-35 win in the regular season finale. “(Olmsted Falls) is a...
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Avon boys basketball: Eagles lead coast-to-coast in win over Middies
It’s as simple as it sounds: Avon got back to playing basketball. The Eagles looked like themselves again after three weeks of struggles, and led all the way to get a much-needed 62-52 win over Midview on Feb. 10. Avon improved to 13-7 (7-6 SWC) with the win, and...
Comments / 0