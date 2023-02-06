ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Funky Beez hot dogs and ice cream to replace “The Castle” in Vestal

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

VESTAL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An iconic building along Route 26 in Vestal is slated to make way for a new hot dog and ice cream shop.

Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer tells NewsChannel 34 that there are plans to build a restaurant called “Funky Beez.”

In the process, the old house with stone turret that many Vestal residents refer to as “The Castle” will be demolished.

Funky Beez will feature hot dogs with a variety of toppings and Hershey’s ice cream including “freak shakes” which are milkshakes loaded with syrup, sprinkles and topped with a brownie or cheescake.

Work is expected to begin this spring with the goal of a June 1st opening.

