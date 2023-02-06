Read full article on original website
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
No Injuries In House Fire From White Hall on Thursday Morning
A family six made it safely out of a home that caught fire early Thursday morning in White Hall. White Hall Fire Chief Garry Sheppard says an initial call for a structure fire was reported just after 5AM Thursday for a home located at 263 South Railroad Street. The Roodhouse Fire Department and Greene County EMS were both immediately paged for mutual aid.
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Quincy
Man dead after being shot in confrontation near river-front. A man is dead, after being shot by Adams County Sheriff's deputies Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened just before 4 PM near 5th Street and West Radio Road. A report says that deputies were called there on a report that a man who was suicidal had a firearm. Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said Thursday that when three officers approached, the man reportedly pointed the firearm at them. That's when officers fired, hitting the man. The man died at the scene of the shooting. Later Thursday, Sheriff Grootens called in the Illinois State Police to look into the shooting. The ISP said Friday in a statement that they will "conduct an independent investigation" and will submit the case to the Adam County State’s Attorney's Office once they're done. The deputies are on administrative leave.
QPD Blotter for February 10, 2023
Chelsie Homan, 23, Quincy for FTA No Insurance, DWLS, and Failure to Reduce Speed. Lodged. Timothy M Baker Jr (18) Quincy for No Valid Drivers License at St Dominic and Columbus Rd. NTA. Kimberly R Alcorn (28) Quincy for Operarting Uninsured Vehicle & Suspended Registration at 9th & State. NTA.
Ameren Missouri gets state OK for solar project
Public Service Commission approves plan to build Mark Twain Solar project in Ralls, Audrain counties. Ameren Missouri says it's received a key approval in it's plans to acquire the state's largest solar project, to be built in Northeast Missouri. Wednesday, Ameren announced that the Missouri Public Service Commission has approved...
Alleged Armed Kidnapping Investigation Under Way in Scott County
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible person with a gun outside of a residence in Winchester last night. At approximately 5:40PM Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the vicinity of McGlasson Drive in Winchester about 3 individuals who were outside of a residence, and according to the call, one of the individuals was in possession of a firearm.
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week
TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
Man arrested in shots fired case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department arrested a suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred on January 17, 2023. The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Bonansinga Drive around 8 p.m. No one was injured. On February 2, an arrest warrant was issued for Aaron...
Man killed in crash near New London
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A driver was killed on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Ralls County, Mo. The wreck happened around 5 a.m. when James Sarlo was driving his Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ralls Route F about 5.5 miles southwest of New London. Sarlo's car...
Audrain County man seriously injured trying to avoid deer in road in Monroe County
An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash while about 20 miles north of his hometown when he tries to avoid hitting a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayone Evans, 23, of Mexico, was driving on Route O, about three-and-a-half miles southeast of Santa Fe, this morning, when he swerved to miss a deer on the road. Troopers say Evans then overcorrected, ran off the side of the road, and hit an embankment.
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
Settling the Score – A Scoreboard Story
Meet me at the Scoreboard. It’s more than just a slogan – it’s a way of life for some locals, myself included. Tucked inside a south side neighborhood, across from the Cenex station, sits a cozy little bar on the corner of 8th and York. Their claim to fame is that they serve the Best Cheeseburger in town. With a bar and church on nearly every corner, those could be considered fighting words. Catholics are serious about their meat (except on Friday’s during Lent). But the Scoreboard Bar and Grill isn’t trying to start any beef. New owners, Cindy Eddy and Tommy Vahle just want to put your taste buds to the test and have you score one for yourself.
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
Audrain County man killed in Ralls County crash
An Audrain County man is killed in a single-car crash in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened this morning on Route F, about five-and-a-half miles southwest of New London. Troopers say James Sarlo, 37, of Vandalia, ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former Adams County sheriff facing forgery, misconduct charges
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Adams County sheriff is now on the wrong side of the law. Brent Fischer is charged with three counts of forgery and one count of official misconduct. According to an indictment Fischer is accused of improperly providing a law enforcement officer certification. The...
Lincoln County looking to close at least 4 cold cases
Residents in Foley, Missouri, lit up social media last week with posts about police investigators searching an area near where Bianca Piper disappeared in 2005.
3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln County
A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning.
