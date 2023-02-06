ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Governor Moore, elected officials announce abortion access legislative package for Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and state legislators announced a comprehensive abortion access legislative package. The bill package will protect private medical information and expand access to abortion services. “As long as I am Governor,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Lansing Daily

2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid

Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a "racially motivated" plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, …
BALTIMORE, MD
penncapital-star.com

Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff

A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspects arrested for alleged plot to attack Baltimore power grid

Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported. Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, was allegedly recorded sharing her plans with an informant to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news station. Officials believe Clendaniel was collaborating with Russell, with whom she has a documented "personal as well...
BALTIMORE, MD
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland

Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Sports Wagering Contributes $2.1 Million To The State During January

— Maryland’s 10 retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $441,481,779 in handle and generated $2,114,613 in contributions to the state during January 2023. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile handle in January...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Senate Republicans Announce 2023 Legislative Agenda

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Republican Caucus announced its 2023 Legislative Agenda that is focused on commonsense proposals to relieve the rising cost of living, combat violent crime, promote educational opportunities and parental involvement, and champion transparency and accountability in State government. “Just as we have approached Governor...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Wes Moore’s Statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “I’d like to thank Senator Cardin for the invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address—it was historic both in celebrating the Biden-Harris administration’s achievements and in sharing their vision for America’s future. Marylanders should be confident in our strong support and partners in Washington—including President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our Congressional delegation—who will work closely with us to build on bipartisan legislative accomplishments and do everything we can to help Maryland’s working families.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Ash Jurberg

This writer from Maryland is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

7 Abandoned Places in Maryland That Will Haunt Your Dreams

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may seem. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

