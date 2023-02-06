Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
No encore for Inverness Country Jam in 2023
Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam is ending on a sour and final note. After the three-day music event in October came in over budget, failed to generate the revenues hoped for, and left its promotor asking Inverness for more money if he was to hold another Cooter Jam in 2023, city officials decided to look elsewhere.
Citrus County Chronicle
Memorial to local fallen law enforcement completed; solemn ceremony remembers their sacrifice
The Fallen Officer Memorial by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Inverness is now complete, almost three years after its ground breaking, and honored with a solemn ceremony of appreciation and thanks to the fallen. The first portion of the memorial is a statue of a Citrus County deputy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Schlabach spells out priorities at chamber luncheon
As a long-time business owner in Citrus County, Ruthie Schlabach said she knows the struggles employers face every day. “Business is in my blood,” the County Commission Chairwoman told a sold-out crowd at Friday’s Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Small Town Saturday Night drew large crowd
The City of Inverness held its first “Small Town Saturday Night” last week that included a disc jockey followed by two bands, including 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute band. The city wasn’t sure how many people would show up for the event, thinking that several hundred people would likely attend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Former property appraiser, state representative, Ron Schultz, dies at age 84
Back in the day when Citrus County property appraiser Charlie Allen, a Democrat, was diagnosed with cancer and knew he needed to resign, the man he picked to replace him was – gasp! – a Republican, Ron Schultz. “That led to an outcry among all the Democrats around...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1842 August – The U.S. declared the Indian War at an end. During the seven years of war, every regiment of our Army was committed to the fight, with a loss of some 1,500 soldiers, most of them from disease. Thirty thousand militia were involved, many of whom perished. In the end, over 4,000 Seminoles were forcibly moved west to Oklahoma at a cost of nearly $15,000, and the life of one soldier for ever two Indians removed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River to review RV Park proposal and zoning changes
A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come before the Crystal River City Council Monday for a needed zoning map change. This will be the second of two meetings on the issue. The first during a January council meeting simply...
Citrus County Chronicle
One person killed, another seriously injured in Levy County crash
One person was killed while another suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Levy County on Feb. 2. According to an FHP news release, a van was traveling west on Buck Island Road – a dirt roadway – within a hunting camp area just before noon. The driver of the vehicle, a male, failed to negotiate a curve to the right and left the roadway, where it went into the tree line/ditch on the south shoulder.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two men arrested in involvement in Williston shootings
WILLISTON — Two arrests have been made in regards to several Williston shooting incidents that occurred last year. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Sept. 24, 2022, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the old Williston Middle School. The investigation revealed that individuals left their vehicles and shot at one another. One person left the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Three Floral City residents arrested in large meth bust
During the early morning hours of February 8, 2023, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) seized the largest quantity of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history as a result of a search warrant. Officials served the warrant at the residence of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrest made in Chiefland Police Department's investigation into stolen items, trailer
CHIEFLAND — An investigation by the Chiefland Police Department regarding stolen items and a trailer has been solved. The agency recently put out a post on its Facebook page on Jan. 27 seeking the assistance of the public in identifying an individual who allegedly hooked up a trailer to a hitch in the trunk of his car and proceeded to then go to Walmart, where he left the store with a buggy full of items without paying, according to the post.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jail swap gone bad leaves inmate facing new battery charges
A dispute over a trade gone bad at the Citrus County jail turned violent leaving one victim injured and another facing battery charges. The events that lead to the arrest and charges against Bunny Marie Oliver, 49, began on January 25.
