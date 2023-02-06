Read full article on original website
An Insider on Making Subscriptions Work in Tough Times
--- Direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box has driven explosive growth by staying nimble and strategic. From choosing the right partners to expanding into wholesale with Walmart for the holidays, the Seattle-based company stands out in a town known for coffee innovation. CEO and co-founder Matthew Berk said the company...
Target Joins Grocers Wooing Gen Z With Wellness Offerings
This week in grocery, Target focuses on wellness, Reynolds sees trade-down and Flashfood expands. Big-box chain Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants. “Self-care is one of the areas where we are seeing the fastest growth,” Cassandra...
Wolverine Sells Keds to DSW Parent Designer Brands
Footwear company Wolverine Worldwide has sold its Keds line to shore store chain Designer Brands. The deal, announced Wednesday (Feb. 8), allows Wolverine to streamline its portfolio, while helping Designer Brands (DBI) in its strategy of increasing sales through its own brands. In addition to the Keds sale, Wolverine said...
Dollar Stores Battle Walmart and Amazon for Grocery Spend
Budget-conscious consumers are eating at home — and Amazon and Walmart may cede grocery ground to the dollar stores. The key battles may be fought over the pantry staples — the items that are the lion’s share of spend and are essential. The jousting over grocery spend...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Amazon, Walmart Square Off Over Rise in Curbside and In-Store Pickup
Evolving online search tools and a growing consumer shift toward faster pickup options are raising the digital stakes between Amazon and Walmart. Whether it’s curbside or in-store, the 2-day delivery model is clearly facing increased pressure. This, at a time when PYMNTS’ 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index has not...
Food Manufacturers’ Global Price Hikes Set to Slam Small Business Grocers
Smaller grocers are again caught between consumers and prices as major brands pass on their commodities costs. Shoppers globally are expected to pay even more for branded food items in the coming year as packaged goods production expenses remain high, Reuters reported Wednesday (Feb. 8). Manufacturers, in turn, are projected to increase item prices until or unless commodities costs lower to the point that these companies’ margins ease.
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and health officials are urging pet owners to "immediately" discontinue use of a certain dog food after it was recalled over toxicity concerns. The company on Wednesday, Feb. 8 voluntarily recalled select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food after it was found to possibly contain elevated levels of vitamin D, which could lead to elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs if consumed.
PepsiCo Sees Consumer Preferences Shift Toward Name Brands
After months of opting for private-label, consumers are turning back toward name brands, PepsiCo says. The food, snack and beverage giant said Thursday (Feb. 9) in prepared remarks accompanying its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that it has seen shoppers opting for well-known brands rather than lesser-known, lower-priced competitors. “The business...
Bean Box CEO: Lack of Product Options Puts Subscription Sales at Risk
Economic worries, such as stagnant wages, increasing interest rates and inconsistent inflation, are piling up on consumers, forcing them to examine their spending. As they adjust, subscriptions are likely to be on the chopping block, making it increasingly vital for subscription-based companies to avoid cancellations. Whether due to expired or stolen credit cards or errors in payment data entry, failed transactions are a leading culprit for subscription cancellations.
Pattern and Mirakl Team Up to Add Brands to Marketplaces
Pattern and Mirakl have teamed up to enable brands to reach more customers. With the new collaboration, Pattern, a global eCommerce acceleration firm, has joined Mirakl Connect to enable its partner brands to sell on the 350 marketplaces within that ecosystem, which includes Kroger, Belk and Macy’s, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Uber Sees Q4 Bookings Boost as Members Move Beyond Ride-Hailing
“The pandemic’s impact on our mobility business is now well and truly behind us.”. Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi struck a positive tone on the most recent earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8), as riders flocked to the company’s core offerings of getting users from point A to point B and getting things, particularly food, delivered to the doorstep.
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Prizeout and Pockit Partner on Offering Bonus-Value Gift Cards
Prizeout and Pockit have partnered to offer bonus-value gift cards in the United Kingdom. The collaboration adds Prizeout’s online marketplace of gift cards to Pockit’s financial services app that has 700,000 users in the U.K., the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Prizeout is an...
Why Worldline Says Turkey Is Ready for eCommerce Innovation
The fast-growing Turkish eCommerce market is catching the attention of global online businesses. According to Guillaume Tournand, vice president of growth and digital commerce at Worldline, Turkey is one of the “high-growth markets” globally where eCommerce growth potential is significantly larger than growth rates in the European Union or the United States. And as a result, a growing number of international eCommerce businesses are looking to do cross-border eCommerce in the market.
Newell Brands to Transition to New CEO Amid Restructuring
Newell Brands will transition to a new CEO soon after announcing a restructuring and layoffs. The consumer goods company said in a Friday (Feb. 10) press release that President Chris Peterson is to become president and CEO effective May 16, at which time current CEO Ravi Saligram will retire. The...
Mattel Emphasizes Ongoing IP Plans in Face of Q4 2022 Sales Drop
There were fewer Mattel toys under the tree in Q4 2022 as the toymaker took a hit from overstocked retailers and underspending consumers, causing sales to plummet 22%. It was widely reported that Mattel shares were trading down roughly 10% on the news. During the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
