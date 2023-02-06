ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense

Spring training is right around the corner but that may not mean the Boston Red Sox are done making moves. Boston has made a plethora of additions this offseason and has been connected to even more players it wasn't able to sign. At this point in the offseason things have started to slow down on the rumor front for many teams, but the Red Sox still sound pretty active.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate

Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen

Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Astros extend World Series hero’s contract

Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones was in Bill Belichick’s doghouse for 1 reason?

The New England Patriots went 8-9 this season and had a tumultuous year full of drama. They had a quarterback controversy, offensive struggles, and constant questions about their coaching. Apparently there was also something Mac Jones did that didn’t sit well with Bill Belichick. Chris Simms, an analyst for NBC Sports, said in January and... The post Mac Jones was in Bill Belichick’s doghouse for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster

Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Devers, Yoshida Headline Red Sox Reps for World Baseball Classic

Yet another attempt at trying to make the World Baseball Classic a thing is upon us. In all seriousness: I do enjoy the WBC when it comes around, shoutout to Green Day. It’s a fun way to break up the offseason and get guys back into a competetive atmosphere while enjoying other cultures of the game we all love. By the time it all wraps up on March 21, a full season of baseball will be even closer.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy